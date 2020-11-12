Well, looks like Autumn sure turned really fast. We may not have much more warm weather.
We had some really nice visitors come and stay several hours with Dale: his son, Jacob, his wife, Elizabeth and baby, Abie, his daughter, Jessica and her 2 children, Adily and her new baby, Emberly.
We need to keep all our sick and ones who have lost loved ones in our prayers. Also, everyone needs prayer with this COVID 19 going around. It is scary just going anywhere.
A Spring-Like Autumn Day
Roses in October to keep the scent of June
Birds still singing over
To echo springtime's tune
Sky of blue above us, a replica of MayonnaiseThank you, Lord,
for granting this
Spring-like Autumn day
“Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.” 1Thessalonians 5:16-18
Chicken Salad Spread
1 ½ cups cooked ground chicken
¼ cup sweet pickle relish
3 or 4 Tablespoons Mayonnaise or salad dressing
2 Tablespoons chopped onion
¾ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon celery seeds
¼ teaspoon pepper
Combine all stirring to mix well. Store in the refrigerator. Serve with
crackers. Yields 1 ½ cups.
