By the time you read this article, a new year will have descended upon us. With the passing of an old year into a new one, there also comes a lot of changes. People make those infamous “New Year Resolutions” every year of things that they wish to change about their life. For some, it's weight loss. For others, it might be something entirely different like spending more time with the people they care about or rekindle a relationship that'd suffered in the past. The biggest challenge with these resolutions is the perseverance it takes to complete them. It's a trait not a lot of people are blessed with. It's something that demands a little more from you. Some people don't have the willpower to watch their resolutions come true.
So, I thought about since it's the new year that I'd do my part and offer my resolutions for the year right in the middle of the newspaper that you're holding in your hands for the
world to see. That way, my resolutions are made known to everyone and not kept private because I believe in transparency. My first resolution, is the age old one that everyone makes, lose weight. It's been something that's been up and down my whole life. It'd be nice this year to shed some excess weight and be just a little more healthy than usual. This resolution is one of the hardest because it takes so much time and effort. Sometimes when you're tired and don't feel like working out, you have to anyway. Sometimes when you're on your feet working all day, they're too sore to walk on, but you must if you want to see results.
My second resolution? Less junk food in the mind, too. All my life, I've loved scary movies and this dark grunge music. One thing I've noticed over the years is the fact that I'm falling more and more out of love with it. I used to love these dark disturbing scary movies, I could watch them one after another. But over time, I've realized just how much junk I was putting in my mind. Not just that, the music was just as bad. My CD case was filled with music just as dark as the movies I was watching. Now you don't really pay attention to words as closely when you're headbanging to the beat and enjoying the graveled voices, but with a closer inspection of lyrics you see what I mean. Lyrics detailing bad relationships, self-inflicted harm to yourself, anger, rage and despair. Not just those things, songs that talked about becoming dependent on alcohol and drugs just to get by. You can even go farther than that, all the explicit language. I just watched the new Adam Sandler movie “Uncut Gems” the other day at the theatre after all the rave reviews it'd received. I knew going in that the movie was rated R and I figured it'd live up to the rating. The story and the acting were superb but the one thing that really disappointed me was the absurd amount of language in the movie. It was so excessive that after it was over, I googled just how much language was in the movie. It turns out there was over 500 curse words in the two hour movie. One website said the count was closer to 700 with 400 of them being the F word. It was insane. They had an awesome story combined with great Oscar worthy acting and put a huge damper on the movie by having 4 f-words every 60 seconds. I know how movies are, we've all heard cursing in them for years but sometimes it's a little too much for me. So that's why I made my second resolution last night to open my horizons a little more and give some different “less profane” stuff a chance in music and in movies. I've found myself listening to more Coldplay than Five Finger Death Punch lately and I'm more the happier soul for it. Next on my list will be adding more family movies and less of the rough stuff in my Netflix watch list. Considering some of the crazy movies I've watched over the last 20 years, it's a wonder I haven't had more nightmares than I have. When you put that much junk in your head, it's bound to come out somewhere.
My last resolution might have been the most important one of all. It's such a broad concept that I'll make it simply by saying “Let it Go” and no I'm talking about the Frozen song. I'm talking about letting go of a lot of bad memories that linger around my heart still. I'm talking about evicting people that have taken up rent in my head for years that no longer deserve to be there. I'm talking about forgiving people that have hurt me, but never forgetting what lesson it taught me. It's a new year full of new choices to make and roads to take. A year full of new people to meet and new memories to make that'll replace some of the old bad ones. A year full of prosperity, growing closer to God and trying my best to be the best man that I can be. I look forward to the new year and I hope the same for all of my readers out there. I hope this year gives you everything you ever hoped for and more. God bless you all.
