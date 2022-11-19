In my life, I like to keep myself entertained. I go to a lot of concerts every year and I think that this year I went to more combined shows than in any other year of my life. I also watch a lot of sports, basketball and pro wrestling being my favorites.
Now to most people, when they like a sport they want to support the best teams. You never see people in the NBA selling out games to see a team like the Pistons play, it’s always someone like the Warriors or the Boston Celtics that pack out arenas. Mostly because fans want to see teams who are super successful play and when they hang championship banners up in the arena, it only makes the fans want to see them even more. But me? I take the grassroots approach to every aspect of my life when it comes to entertainment. In the NBA, I try to be fans of the “down on their luck” teams or teams that are rebuilding their team through the draft. Because when a team is at the bottom, you can only go up. But during that process of going up, you’ll have a lot of bumps and bruises along the way. One of my favorite teams that I’ve loved to watch over the past few years is the Orlando Magic. The Magic are a long way from a contending team. Most of their roster is young players just coming out of college trying to fight for a spot in the league. They don’t win a lot of games, but the simple fact that they’re the underdog makes me root harder for them than the rest of the teams combined. And by rooting hard, I get to know their players and their backgrounds. So when they put up a good fight and lose or if they win a game, I’m emotionally invested and feel like I’m part of it. The other night the Magic had their best win of the whole young season and beat a way more talented Dallas team. But the Magic just wanted it more and they outplayed and out-hustled Dallas the whole night. I was so happy for my guys in blue. One day at a time!
Same thing goes for wrestling, people want success stories. Most of the time if you ask a wrestling fan what company they support, it’ll be WWE. Why? Because they’ve been on TV for 50 years and have a huge following. But like with basketball, I support the underdogs. There’s a little wrestling company out there you can follow on Youtube called the NWA and it’s been my favorite promotion for the last 4 years. It’s nothing flashy, just good old fashioned no thrills wrestling like we all grew up on in the old days. They don’t get a lot of credit for it and they don’t tour & sell out arenas like WWE but they put on a good product that I put my hard earned money into to support it.
So I guess what I’m saying is, I like the underdogs. I like the success stories, where I go to a music venue and some guy or girl that I’ve never heard of is the opening act and they captivate me with their songs. It’s often in those small intimate venues that you see some of the best raw talent out there who could hold their own with anyone in Nashville or Hollywood. One of the best sets of music I’ve ever seen came from sitting in a lawn chair in the middle of blistering heat down at the Festival of The Red at Red River Gorge. This guy named Cole Chaney that I’d never heard of in my life until that day, just came out and absolutely blew my mind. There was no auto-tune or pyro going off, just a man standing alone with an acoustic guitar at a microphone bearing his soul to a field full of people who were about to become huge fans. After the set, I went over and immediately bought his cd from his merch table and still have it to this day. I’ve seen shows at Rupp Arena where it was so loud it busted my eardrums and had more pyro than a Rambo movie, but this was different. It was quiet and spoke to my heart in a way only the good music in life does. I hope and pray this guy ends up being successful because I’d pay to see him all over again and I hope he continues making music forever. He’ll probably never read this, but dude you made a fan out of me.
It’s little moments like that, which makes me feel accomplished. I can say that one day when Cole Chaney was on tour with someone huge, that I saw him sitting in a lawn chair in an open field. One day when the Magic win an NBA title again, I can say I watched them when they’d only win 25 games a year. And when the NWA has their anniversary shows every year I can say that the money I put into their product helped them stay afloat for another year. It’s the solace in those kinds of things that makes my life as enriching as it is. I don’t just settle for the status quo, I dig deeper and see what else is out there. And what I’ve found makes me so happy to call myself a true fan. Enjoy what you enjoy, but don’t be afraid to look under the surface at things. You never know what else you might find!
