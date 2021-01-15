By: Chris Dooley
Sentinel Columnist
Hello Friend, since the last time we’ve got to talk the calendar has flipped over once again & its officially 2021. I hope this year is going good for you so far! I spent new years eve at my church. We got a few of us together and brought in the new year playing games, laughing and eating good food. I tried a new kind of dip for tortilla chips that someone had made and it was amazing. It was good for me to cap off a crazy year like 2020 with my church family. They’ve all been there for me through some tough times in my life and I’ve been there for them.
It was getting late and everyone was getting tired, so we stopped the service early and went upstairs from the basement for prayer. I’d forgotten the beauty of the sanctuary in the dark until I saw it again, it’s truly beautiful. First Baptist Church has a beautiful church, that’s become my home no matter how far I stray.
As we bowed our heads in prayer, I felt a sense of unity among our small crowd. All of us had our different issues and things we went through last year, but we made it through it by the grace of God. I made it home in time to watch the ball fall in Times Square, but for the first year in a long time I didn’t even watch it. I’d already had new years in my heart and I was happy & satisfied covered up in my electric blanket in my bed.
A couple days into the new year, I’ve already been sick again. I came home from work one night, I felt kind of hot and extra fatigued. I checked my temperature and it was 101.6, I thought I might have just been hot, so I waited a few minutes and checked it again and it was the same. My anxiety started going through the roof worried that after 9 months of dodging Covid-19 that I’d finally got it.
I didn’t sleep very much at all that night, because I was worried about what was a matter with me. I wasn’t just worried for myself, I was worried for other people too that I’d been around in case I for sure did have it. So the very next morning, I went and got a rapid test for Covid and the send off test too. My rapid test came negative, so I was for sure relieved that I didn’t have it. However, I did have a pretty nasty case of strep throat again. So I had to be off work for a few days to take all of my medicine and rest & heal. I’m not used to laying around. My life is usually pretty chaotic. I work anywhere from 35-45 hours a week, I try to exercise often when I’m not working so I’m just a busy guy.
But it was a relief just for a couple of days to take it easy and watch TV as I got on the mend. It’s hard to watch TV long, because there’s so much hatred and division in our country right now. I try to change the channel after so long and find something not so tense. So while I was laying in my bed, I flipped through the channels trying to escape this chaotic world we live in for a few minutes. I was in luck because on one of the channels there was a 2 hour block of Andy Griffith that had just started. I sat and watched all 4 episodes and honestly by the time they were over, I felt a little bit better. I laughed at the loaded goat episode. I laughed even harder at the episode about the haunted house with the big eyes in the picture watching Andy, Barney and Gomer. You don’t realize just how much of a drag everything in this world can be right now until you unplug from it. All you see on the news is sickness & death or politics & betrayal. And in these precarious times, it's hard on your mental state month after month.
But I am glad to report that I am feeling a lot better. I’m also blessed to be able to say that both my Covid tests were negative. That is a blessing in itself, because there’s so many new cases every day and so many people feeling bad. I hope that everyone gets sick, including our country. I hope this new year finds you and your family doing well and prospering. Let’s keep each other and our country in your prayers. We sure could use them!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.