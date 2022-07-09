I love getting gift cards. Some people think these are too impersonal. I don’t, because I prefer buying what I want instead of getting an engraved key fob or a bottle of Old Spice for a gift. My favorite cards are Amazon, Lowes, and Bass Pro Shop. I just received a BPS card the other day. Yesterday, I surfed the site. I don’t need anything, and don’t really want anything right now, but I know I’ll be ready when something trips my trigger in the next few weeks or months before my next fishing or hunting trip. Until then I’ll store it away knowing whatever comes up, it will be there waiting to be put into service.
I am reminded of an episode in my life nearly two decades ago. I had left my church and started the Outdoor Truths ministry. I had no guarantee of support other than what a few people had promised and the prospect of a few speaking engagements in the future. I didn’t exactly know where my provision would come. I only believed I was doing what God wanted me to do. And I personally needed to know if God still called people to take radical steps of faith. I kept a journal during that time because I knew I would need to document God’s work so my faith would grow in the future. Here’s an entry from my journal.
That afternoon a doctor friend of mine who had told me she was going to help me, came to mind. I knew I needed to follow up with her. We had a great conversation, and she told me how she had been led by the Lord to support my ministry. She is going to give checks that are post-dated for the next several months, and I am to cash one each month. I don’t know how much each will be, but it doesn’t matter. God has put another person in my life.
Just now, I think this a great illustration of God’s provision. He has provided for all of us, post-dated checks. Each promise of his is our assurance He will provide each day, and I am not to be concerned about next month because I already have the check for that month in my hand.
That was many years ago, and I am glad His promise is still true. But it’s not a promise solely to me. It is his promise to you. He has given you gift cards. One for every need – prepaid and ready to be activated when your need is revealed. You can imagine how I must have felt having those checks in hand. The same as I feel today having that Bass Pro gift card. And the same as you and I can feel knowing God has prepaid for all our future nee
Gary Miller
Gary has written the Outdoor Truths article for 20 years. He has also written four books which include compilations
of his articles and a
father/son devotional.
He also speaks at
wild-game dinners and
men’s events for churches and associations.
