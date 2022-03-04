OWSLEY ASSISTED LIVING
From Our House to Yours….
The view from the “hill” has been great. We all, for the most part, are healthy and well. Continue to keep all in your prayers for continued prosperity.
WEEKLY RECIPE:
Biscuit and Sausage Breakfast Casserole
1-16 oz. container biscuits
6 eggs
½ cup milk
2 cups cut up sausage
Salt & pepper
1 ½ cup shredded cheddar/jack mix
-Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9X13 casserole dish with cooking spray.
-Open package of biscuits, cutting into 6 pieces.
-Spread biscuits in bottom of greased casserole dish.
-Cook sausage according to directions. Cut into bite-sized pieces, spreading over biscuits.
-Sprinkle ½ cup of shredded cheese over sausage.
-Beat 6 eggs with milk and pour over biscuits and sausage.
-Sprinkle remaining cheese over top and add shake of salt and pepper.
-Bake at 350 degrees for 30-35 minutes until eggs set.
Enjoy the “simple” things.
Mary :)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.