I hope everyone got to vote in the election for their preferred candidate. Do your part to make the world a better place.

 

Weekly Recipe:

Barnyard Cookies

¾ cup shortening

1 ¼ cup brown sugar

2 Tbs. Milk

1 Tbs. Vanilla

1 Tbs. Almond extract

1 egg

1 ¾ cup all-purpose flour

¼ tsp. Salt

¾ tsp. baking soda

1 cup pecan pieces

1 cup Rice Krispies

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

 

*Beat together till fluffy; shortening, milk, vanilla, egg, and brown sugar. 

In a separate bowl, combine flour, salt, and soda. 

Add flour mixture to other ingredients, blending well.

Stir in chips, pecans, and cereal.

Place rounded teaspoons of dough on ungreased cookie sheet, 2 inches apart. 

Bake at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes. 

Makes 5 dozen cookies.

 

Be a friend!.....

Mary :)

