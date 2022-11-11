I hope everyone got to vote in the election for their preferred candidate. Do your part to make the world a better place.
Weekly Recipe:
Barnyard Cookies
¾ cup shortening
1 ¼ cup brown sugar
2 Tbs. Milk
1 Tbs. Vanilla
1 Tbs. Almond extract
1 egg
1 ¾ cup all-purpose flour
¼ tsp. Salt
¾ tsp. baking soda
1 cup pecan pieces
1 cup Rice Krispies
1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
*Beat together till fluffy; shortening, milk, vanilla, egg, and brown sugar.
In a separate bowl, combine flour, salt, and soda.
Add flour mixture to other ingredients, blending well.
Stir in chips, pecans, and cereal.
Place rounded teaspoons of dough on ungreased cookie sheet, 2 inches apart.
Bake at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes.
Makes 5 dozen cookies.
Be a friend!.....
Mary :)
