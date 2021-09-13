OWSLEY ASSISTED LIVING

From Our House to Yours….

 

Here’s hoping everyone is staying cool and hydrated. The sun sometimes isn’t our friend, so stay inside with the A/C and keep the fridge full of fluids.

Things are changing all around our little community on “the hill”, but we must all work together in a united front to let each other know that we are here for each other, every day.

 

Recipe of the week:

Cranberry Salad

2 cans whole cranberry sauce

2 pkgs. frozen strawberries, thawed & drained

1-20 oz. can crushed pineapple, drained

Mix together. Add nuts (optional). Chill.

 

Sprinkle happiness everywhere….

 

Mary :)

