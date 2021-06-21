By: Chris Dooley
As I wrote my last column, I was about to have another birthday. I turned 36 on the 4th of June and I had one of the best birthdays that I’ve had in many years. It seemed like the gifts just kept coming this year. On Wednesday the 2nd one of my friends took me out to Buffalo Wild Wings to eat and we had a good time. On my actual birthday the following Friday, me and mom went to Richmond and I got to go to the movies. I had a real nice day out and used some of my birthday money to buy some things I’d been wanting at Walmart.
The following day on Saturday, we’d planned my traditional birthday party except this year we chose to have it at Buckhorn at the campgrounds where my aunt and uncle have their RV. It was so hot, so we had to keep the cake cool so it wouldn’t meet on the drive up there. Once we got there, most of my family were already there. We got to eat together out in the sizzling sun and work on our tan. After we busted a gut, I had to get up and walk around down by the other campsites and see who all else was camping for the weekend. I mingled around from one campsite to another just chatting with all the familiar faces that I saw. It ended up being like a big old reunion of friends, former teachers and just people I’d known my whole life.
The best part? I didn’t hear any ‘dings’ in my pocket and I had no notifications. Why? Because when we left to go up there I left my phone in my room here at home. I wanted peace and quiet. Usually when I’ve got my phone with me, I’ve got a habit of checking it every few minutes to see if anyone has said something. But I didn’t want to do that this time, I wanted to enjoy myself with no distractions. Once as I walked around the campground, I went over the bank where the water is and watched as some kids off in the distance were fishing and jumping up and down in anticipation of getting a bite on their line.
Even though the heat index was 96 and there were bugs constantly flying in my face and around my head, somehow I thought to myself “man, this is life.” And part of me wanted to stay there a little longer. I thought to myself that the big rock that I had my foot propped up on watching them fish would make an excellent spot to sit on and read a good book sometime. Or maybe I could even join the ones on the riverbank and get me a fishing pole and cast it out on the water. The thoughts of a simple life like that excited me.
Because we live in such a fast paced society where everything has to be right now. People are in a scurried rush to get nowhere, that we forget to take time to smell the roses. I didn’t want to move in a RV and stay there forever, but for a day or two to relax and rewind? Absolutely. By the time we got home, my cheeks were red from the sun shining down on us. I was sweaty, my belly was full and I hadn’t even missed my phone at all. In fact, I didn’t even bother it when I got back home for a while either. It was like for 4 hours in that little RV park, the outside world stopped spinning. I didn’t hear the normal sounds I hear when I’m at home like the TV going or the house phone ringing. Instead, I heard water splashing & the cracking of wood as it got dropped onto a campfire to provide light for the night. Some even had red white and blue lights tied on their campers, a welcome sight for anything in my opinion. I always support and stand for the flag, because of what it stands for.
So to call my birthday a success would be an understatement, because it was capped off with tickets to two different concerts. I get to see Sister Hazel next weekend and Travis Tritt later on in August. I’m very excited about that, because the mask mandate has been lifted and things are going back to normal again. It’s been a long time coming, but we made it together my friend. The best days for all of us I feel are still to come down the road. We’ve had a tough year and a half, but we pulled through it all. Be good to each other and check in on your friends and neighbors from time to time. You’ll be glad you did and it’ll give you the peace of mind that I’ve got right now!
