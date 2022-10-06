Hello friend, have you been enjoying the chill in the air? Fall came roaring in like a lion. There’s been a few days lately that have been downright chilly with morning lows in the 30’s. Get you a cup of coffee and come sit by the fire with me awhile and let’s just talk.
Because all of us are carrying around weights on our backs from the things we’re going through. Sickness. Sadness. Death. Emotional trauma. Break ups and break ins. And the worst thing any of us could do is feel like we’re alone in all of this, because we’re most assuredly not.
Tragedy has ripped through this town like a tornado the past couple of months. Between a month's time, there were nearly 15-20 deaths in Owsley and Lee county. So much heartache and hurt. It’s pain that won’t just go away, but it’ll linger on for months and years to come.
I’ve visited the funeral homes several times during the last 6 weeks or so. I wanted to pay my respects because just about all of the people who’d passed I had a connection with. Dale Bishop was my science teacher. Katie Cope was a lifelong friend of mine. Monica Barrett was a wonderful person and a friend of my family for decades. Dennis Campbell was someone I knew very well and was a genuine well liked man by myself and many others. Tonya Peters was a very sweet lady in the few times I’d got to meet her. Those are just some of the names off the top of my head. If I didn’t mention the name of your loved one, I am truly sorry. Whether I knew the ones that died or not, the pain is still real for you reading this and I send my deepest thoughts and prayers to you.
One thing that all of these deaths emphasize is just how short and fragile life is. All of those people I listed above and all of the rest of those who’ve passed away, they started their day just like me and you. They opened their eyes from sleep, got ready for the day and out they went. I’m sure none of them had any idea knowing that the day they were living in would be their last.
And that sentiment rings true for me and you too, friend. Every day we have is a blessed miracle. Every day that we wake up with the breath to breathe in air in our lungs is a new chance for us. Every day we have is a blessed miracle in that a lot of us still have our parents and grandparents around to see or talk to everyday. A lot of the older generation is passing away and it’s leaving a generation to inherit for all of us younger people.
This world will surely miss the old times when all of our elders pass away. They have so much knowledge and grit for life that can’t honestly be matched today. Women back in the golden ages, they could feed a whole family with children just off the land they lived on. They had vegetables, beans, meat and everything else you needed. Men worked like mules too to provide for their families and couples stuck together.
It reminds me of the old times every time I watch Andy Griffith on TV. Just the simple times they had where you didn’t even lock the door to your house or the courthouse in town. Where the biggest problem was with someone making moonshine in an old still somewhere. You didn’t hear much of school shootings, gang violence or the lustful “me first” movement that goes on today.
It’s my job as a friend to you reading this, to make sure that I’m being a good friend to you. I can sit here and say this or that, but my words are no good if I don’t back it up. If I don’t give you my shoulder to cry on when you’re sad, what good am I? If I don’t listen when you say you need someone to talk to, what good am I?
Because there’s differences between friends and FRIENDS. A “friend” might talk to you when they see you or ask how you’re doing. But a FRIEND will know something is wrong as soon as they look at you. And not only that, they won’t put up with that “I’m alright” excuse that we often give them, they’ll press through until the problem is solved.
And that’s the man I’m trying to become, the best one I can possibly be. And it’s my hope that if I’m that good of a friend to someone, they’ll in return be that one to me.
And that’s why I’m saying, regardless of what’s going on in your life, you’re not fighting these battles alone. I’m here for you, night or day. I have a phone, facebook, cell phone. There’s no reason that anyone shouldn’t be able to get in touch with me somewhere. I’m pulling for you all out there. No bad vibes over here. I’m trying to build a longer table, not a taller fence to keep people out. There’s room at my table for you to come pull up a chair and talk to me about whatever has got you down. I promise!!
By: Chris Dooley
