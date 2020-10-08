- Congratulations to the Owsley County boys high school golf team for their 5th place finish out of 15 teams participating in the KHSAA 11th region tournament played at Prestonsburg’s Stone Crest Golf Cub last week. The Owls’ senior Drew Noe shot an 80 to lead the way and senior McKindrick Little carded an 88. Freshman Michael Mason scored a 93, sophomore Logan Reed a 107 and 7th grader Dillon Gay finished with a 110 score. Estill County was the regional champs for the 6th time in the last 8 years. Two Sag Hollow members, sophomore Zach Watterson of Lee County and freshman Weston Miller of Breathitt County, tied at 72 and a playoff had to determine the winner. Watterson won the playoff and was able to claim the individual championship for the region. It was a flip-flop of the All A regional tournament played at Sag Hollow last month when Miller defeated Watterson in a playoff for the All region individual title. These two young lads will have more battles to come in the future.
- Bart Patton won the Tuesday league play with a +2 score in the Stableford Scoring System used in league play. Bart edged out Drew Noe who had a +1. No one else broke par in the handicap event for the evening out of 22 golfers. Bart and Drew also drew each other as team partners and easily won the team money in that portion of league play. John Turner won closest to the pin prize money.
- There were two winners in Thursday’s skins game out of 26 golfers participating. Jacob Anderson’s birdie on hole number 1 won him a skin on that hole and Mike Mays’ 24 foot birdie putt was the only birdie on hole number 3. Randy Osborne won the closest to the pin prize on hole 3.
- Sunday, October 11 will be the date for the annual Club Championship. Starting time will be 1:00 pm. Entry fee will be $20 with your own cart and $30 if you will need a rental cart. The scores for the day will determine the handicap Stableford scoring system winner and the money winner. There will also be a club champion that will be based on actual medal play scoring.
- The next 18 hole scramble at the Sag will be Saturday, October 17. The scramble will be to raise money for the Annville Christian Academy. Call Eric at the clubhouse at 593-4653 for more details.
