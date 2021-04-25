By: Chris Dooley
If you haven’t noticed lately, things are starting to pick back up again. Many people have got their Covid vaccine and slowly things are starting to get back to as normal as it can be. Experts have even been raving about the economy starting to show signs of life again. In the month of March, due to tax returns and stimulus payments, consumer spending was through the roof just like a couple years ago.
Anywhere you go right now, there’s a crowd. People have been in the house for the better part of a year and they’re ready to spread their wings and fly back into the world. If you go anywhere in a city to eat, you’ll have to spend a couple hours in order to be seated and eat your meal. Even if you go to places around here locally, sometimes you have to wait awhile because of how busy it is. It’s easy to lose patience when you’re waiting on food. You sit and watch plate after plate or bag after bag come out, until you’re impatient yourself. However, all of those people (including myself) that work in these restaurants, drive thrus or dairy bars are doing the absolute best we can do. It’s hard to find help anymore, so the help you do have has to put in a lot of hours and effort to make things work. I know it’s a struggle sometimes where I work as I’m sure it is everywhere else, but take a little time to thank the workers that are working so hard to serve you. Because we honestly try very hard to do so!
And people’s lack of impatience doesn’t stop there. Because almost everyone you meet on the road right now is going 100 mph wherever they’re going. I was going about 60 in a straight stretch just the other day following behind a car going the speed limit too. All at once, I heard the loudest noise and looked in my side mirror and saw a huge truck passing both of us in a no passing zone and it sped out of sight. My initial thought to myself was “Why is everyone in such a hurry anymore?”
We’ve become a society that lacks patience with everything. If we want something, we have to have it right now. If we want to listen to something, we have to have it now. If we order food, we want it in 5 minutes. We’ve become used to this fast paced society that everything has to be about our needs and wants, so we lose patience along the way.
We need to step back from pushing the gas pedal to the floor in our own lives and take our time to smell the roses. When you stop to smell the roses, you appreciate things more than you ever did before. Most of the time, you’ll appreciate things you never have thought of before too. I’m talking about things like a rainbow after the storm, the sunset, a ocean breeze or a wave splashing up onto your legs as you stand in the sand. And even more intimately than that, you’ll start appreciating things like spending more time with your grandparents who are getting older by the day. Or maybe spending more time with your kids, watching them grow and make memories that’ll last forever with them.
There’s always going to be something to do. There’s always going to be laundry that needs done. There’s always going to be mustard stains on a t-shirt. There’s always going to be a sink full of dishes to wash. Supper is always going to need to be cooked. Kids are always going to have ball games and practices to go to.
And if you’re like me, you put in a lot of time at work. You can always be consumed with work and making more money that you put in a lot of overtime and neglect other things you normally do. And while it’s important to hustle and provide for one's family, don’t forget to take time to stop and smell the roses once in a while.
We all only have this one life to live. Every second and minute that we rush through it trying to chase dollar signs or trying to run 100 mph when we’re only required to do 60, we lose time that we can’t get back. We miss moments and times that we could cherish forever. So slow down, have patience with everyone, take time to smell the roses.
This week I encourage you, even if it's one evening or one hour, drop whatever you’re doing and just clear your head. Go for a drive to a restaurant and if it’s full, wait however long it takes and leave a tip & tell them they’re doing a great job. People are struggling out there just to make it and if you can be a light, then you should be one. Take time to smell the roses, they sure smell beautiful to me.
