By: Chris Dooley
There’s a menacing creature causing fear across our land. What is it, you may ask? Well, it’s a snake. Now, before you jump to conclusions and think I’m talking about a ugly little creature sliding across the earth on its belly, I’m not. I’m talking about human beings that are secretly disguised as snakes.
Now, I’m sure when you were a child your family & friends probably warned you about putting your trust in people because sometimes you’ll get let down. And there’s been times in your life when you’ve thought you knew better than anyone else & trusted them only to look like a fool when their ‘fangs’ came out and they were the exact person everyone told you they were.
And that emotional ‘venom’ when they inject into you when they do you wrong, well it stings. Just like the bite of a real snake, the venom from getting emotionally bitten by someone can poison you just the same. Because unfortunately there’s just people out there who no matter how good you are to them, they’re just destined to fail you. You can lay the world at some people's feet, it still won’t be good enough to suit them. You can be there for them, confide in them and be a true friend & you may still get done wrong in the end. I wish I could tell you differently that all people have good intentions and you should fully put your trust in them, but I won’t lie to you.
Now with that being said, people are human. Your friends or family will let you down sometimes, it’s a given as long as we’re human that we will mess up. BUT! There’s a difference between being human and making an honest mistake rather than setting out to destroy someone just because you can.
A lot of people just become your friend when it benefits them. Maybe you’re well liked by the public and they want to leech on to that so that they can get the same friends & opportunities that you get. Or maybe, they know you’re someone that people confide in and if they want to know something beneficial to them, they be-friend you and hope you’ll share everything you know with them. I know all kinds of people like that. They don’t talk to you for months, then pop up all the sudden wanting to know how you’ve been. Before long, you’ll get reacquainted with each other and they’ll start asking questions. “What have you heard about so & so?” “Why’d so & so break up?” “Did you hear who got arrested?” The beat goes on.
Most of the time when people that love to know the business of everyone else asks you about what’s going on & you tell them, just as much as they gossip
about someone else with you, they’ll gossip about you the same to someone else. You have to watch actions and not just the words people say to find out who’s really in your corner and who’s just a snake in the grass.
Because some people are just simply cruel and they find a twisted enjoyment out of bringing others down. They plan these things out in their head to use against you. They dabble in and out of other friendships trying to plot out their attacks against you. It sounds complicated, but it’s really not. Some people just don’t like seeing other people happy and when they do, it drives them miserable to the point of where they want to bring others down with them.
But life is tough, so you have to be tougher. Life is going to throw curve balls at you from time to time and there’s chances you’ll get hit by the pitch. But even with that fear of being done wrong in the back of your mind, you have to bite down on your mouthpiece & swing for the fences. Do not let people get the best of you my friend. Don’t let them get the satisfaction of seeing you wallow in misery because of something they did to you.
Because when someone does you wrong and it makes you miserable, they see it in you too. Because the longer you’re miserable, that just means they’ve got power over you. They kicked you while you were down and now you’re suffering, they love it. But when you get over it, the chains break. When you let go of bitterness & anger toward someone for doing you wrong, they have no power. They mean nothing to you anymore & the swagger in your step proves it. One of the best feelings in the world is getting over something that you thought would get the best of you.
When you walk by the people that let you down & you can just smile and go right on your way. When you can pass an ex in a store somewhere & that anger you used to harbor toward them simply fades away into nothing. You don’t emotionally live in that place anymore. You’re smarter now. You’re stronger now. They might have won the battle because they got the best of you at one time, but you won the war because you held on and didn’t let it get you down. Watch out for snakes in the grass, but when you find a true friend cherish them with everything you have. When someone shows you that you can trust them, then trust them. Don’t make someone new pay for the sins of a snake. Cleanse the venom and cleanse your soul. Life is too short to stay aggravated all the time! GET TOUGH.
