How many people do you see in your daily life that look unhappy? If you’re like me, you see a lot of them. People go through so much emotionally that it takes a toll on them. You’ve seen all the symptoms. They’ve got tired eyes, drooped posture, sour expressions on their face. A lot of times people are unhappy, because they’re in relationships where they’re unappreciated. Being stuck in a dead end relationship can take away your zeal for life.
Because when we enter relationships with our significant others, we hopefully do it in hopes of them being someone we could possibly build a future with down the road. But a lot of times we get ourselves into messes with the people we choose to give our heart away to. Not everyone has your best intention in mind, in fact some of them will destroy you if you’re not careful. They’ll say and do all the right things at the beginning, they’ll appear to be everything you ever wanted. But after the shine is gone, things start creeping to the surface. Lies, jealousy, bitterness to name a few. Pretty soon, you may find yourself feeling trapped in the relationship.
Because unfortunately, people out there have become masters at their craft. They’ve found ways to be well rehearsed and cunning in their attempt to win you over. They have a certain way of talking to you that nobody else can imitate. They have certain ways of swooning you, whether it’s money, popularity or personal clout. Soon, you’re under their spell and you find yourself settling for less than you ever did. You find yourself breaking your own heart doing things you’ve never done before. You find yourself playing detective in the relationship, always second guessing and trying to verify all the stuff they tell you. It makes your head and your heart always in turmoil because you never know which to trust. Do they really care? Or are you just overreacting like they say you’re doing? And the anxiety weighs heavy in the pit of your stomach, because you know you deserve better. Then you lose something that’s nearly impossible to get back…
You lose respect from them. You lose their respect because they know you’re like an insect caught in the web they’ve spun. Because they hold that power over you now, they know you’ll stay because you always do. They know that they have the honor of being able to do whatever they want to do, because you’ll understand, you always do.
And when they lose respect for you, the fire goes out. They don’t bite their nails anymore worried that they’ve hurt you, they sleep like a baby at night. They don’t hold the door open for you to go in first, because you don’t expect them to. They can put in minimal effort and you’ll stay, they’re good.
And that’s why I always say that I want to wait on relationships. Because love has mostly become a game that people play. And I just value my heart and my emotions too much to just put them in the hands of someone reckless. I have a big heart, I care too much about everything. And I know that relationships in the past have taken a toll on me. It’s not that I’m closed off to the thought of ever finding someone, it’s just that I’m more careful than I’ve ever been about it.
Because I’ve been in an emotionally unavailable state for a while now. Being on the burnt side of bad relationships several times, it changes you on the inside. Once you’ve been hurt a few times, it starts making you inconsiderate of others feelings and makes you feel like being reckless with love yourself. But I don’t want to jump in and out of relationships with women, knowing that I’m not ready to settle down, but pretend to be to soothe my ego. I don’t want to go to sleep at night with my mind weighing heavily thinking that I could be the reason some girl is crying and doesn’t believe in love anymore. I can’t crush people out of leisure anymore, my heart won’t let me do it.
So I’ve taken a step back and opened my eyes to the big picture of things down the road. I know happiness is out there, because I believe that everyone has a true love they find in life. But I know that being cautious about who I give part of my heart to over the past few years has really helped me heal on the inside.
Because I was a broken hearted man there for a while myself, I’d been burned the last couple years by people and it was wearing me down emotionally. I had to take time to heal, because I’d put too much of myself out there and trusted too much and it left me wide open for destruction. I can’t stay somewhere that doesn’t make me happy anymore.
I stoked the fire and burned all those bridges to the ground, because there’s just some things you can’t go back to anymore. There’s some doors that don’t lead anywhere anymore. There’s some memories you don’t want to remember, but you can’t forget them because of the lessons they taught you.
Guard your heart with everything you have. If you’re alone, reserve your heart for someone who deserves it. If you’re in a relationship and feel alone, then maybe it’s time to start over just like I had to do. Your life is too short to put it in the hands of people who don’t care about you, trust me on this one!
