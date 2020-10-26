Beginning on Sept 7th, 1940 the battle of Britain began with the arrival of hordes of Nazi Bombers. For the next 57 days and nights, destruction and death fell from the skies non-stop. The population huddled in shelters and prayed for relief. London was the main target, but other cities was also under the gun. The horrors were terrible, but with the passing of time the people gave way to resignation. But then strangely, they became more defiant and adjusted, unwilling to give in at any cost. No matter what the price they bore it to victory.
Forty thousand civilians died, not including combatants. Later on the other side, on the European mainland, Allied bombers repaid in kind and thousands of bombers were unleashed every night. In one city alone, Dresden, Germany, on Feb 13 to Feb 15, 1942 Allied Bombers made incendiary runs. The death rate was horrendous - 22,000 civilians died in that lake of fire in those two days. Again, people adjusted to seeking any and whatever shelter they could find, but most often it was not enough. But many would survive.
How horrible it must have been to feel so helpless and caged while death reigned supreme around you taking away your families and loved ones. The younger people who saw and experienced those horrors in England and elsewhere, grew up to be the most productive and enlighten generations known. Humans have a unique ability to adjust to harsh and deadly situations, and by their nature seem to come out the better for it.
We are at War now with an unseen, unknown enemy, but certainly a deadly one. I would pray, that its nowhere near what wars normally cost, but whatever, we will come to know this routine, adjust to it, accept the cost and hopefully God will make us better for it. There is always the unknown when it comes to a virus. The Spanish Flu epidemic of 1918 killed more people than the war. Those were primitive times, so we have an advantage now, at least it appears that way if what we are hearing out of China and South Korea is true. Its hard to grasp, but we really are at war. Just some thoughts from an old History Buff.
