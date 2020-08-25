There are some of us that probably should not be on social media. Simply put, we share too much. We get too personal. We display our feelings, our families, everything we do. In many ways, we operate it as a daily diary. I suppose we take the words follow me, literally.
We show our anger, our happiness, our rants, our disgust, and on and on. We show what a contrasting person we can be. Some of us are constant, easy going, and smooth. Others, like myself are often day to day people and our personalities change accordingly. I, myself, can go from the heights of ecstatic feelings of well being, unto the depths of deep and dark melancholy depression. Without faith I probably would have not made it this far. On the other side, I laugh and joke much and do my best to uplift others.
There is sometimes a dark side to laughter, because I found out years ago, that most people who appears too happy and cheerful, and lifts your spirits are often the most tormented people on earth. We should be thankful for the laughter they bring us, but we should also be aware and give prayers up for them.
Once, I was a young Lieutenant and shift supervisor for the Department of Corrections. I had a few officers under me, that sometimes I'd find faults with and have to write bad reports on. Those bad reports were intended to go in into their personal files. The first one I ever did, I delivered to the Superintendent and he read it. Then he said it was very good and he would take care of it. Then he pointed out, once in, it would stay in, and quite possibly hinder a future career. So, he handed it back and requested I read it out loud to make sure I had it exactly the way I wanted it to appear in the files.
Sitting, reading it to him, out loud, I was amazed at how petty and immature the entire thing sounded. It was obviously words written out of slight anger. I got the drift of why my Superior wanted me to read it out loud. Then he asked if I still wanted it filed, and I, of course said no. After the reread, it sounded a little drastic. "Well, what shall I do with it?" he asked. I simply said, "It made me feel better to write it, but its makes me feel worse to file it, so if its OK we will trash it," he smiled. I would realize over time I had learned a valuable lesson.
There would be other write ups over time, but very few ever found their ways into the files. I guess the point I'm trying to get over is, its Ok to Rant and Rave now and then! It can be a relief valve and in some of our cases a much needed one. Somethings, situations, etc. become pent up, so let the valve blow. I am still writing mine down to relieve that valve. Only now, I write it on a computer and share it on social media. Then in a few, I'll trash it. It did the purpose and made me feel better. I would hope my friends would see it as such and not hold any grudges. It's one of the few outlets we have. Last but not least, I share a lot of personal thoughts and feelings, because I see so many on here drowning and suffering from anxieties, depression, nerves. Just to let them know, we all bare some crosses in those fields. Some are just worse than others.
