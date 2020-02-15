When I was growing up we had chickens. I don't ever recall having one as a pet. They were a source of food, both meat and eggs. A year or so back, I got a couple of chickens for the grandkids. They were young chickens and were made very tame by the kids handling and playing with them. KK has to name any animal that comes on the place, so it was, the pair received the name Coco, and Sugar.
As time went by, these two fowl became a source of entertainment. Then one day, adulthood was reached and Sugar turned out to be male. He became very possessive of the little brown hen, and for whatever reasons, as roosters often do, he became mean. The girls, Wanda , and whoever else approached him, he had this tendency to flog. While I kept him in a chicken lot, and locked him up in their little hen house at night, I would always let them loose to free range from twelve until roosting time at dusk.
I have learned over the years, those hours are the period when predators are the least active. He finally advanced from just attacking the family members, to sitting on the porch eagerly awaiting any arrivals in my drive, which he would attack should they exit the vehicle. I became sort of a safety escort to Wanda and any others who happened to visit during that time period. I must say, I have enjoyed that old rooster sitting, looking in my window at me, while he would crow seeking my attention.
His name was no longer Sugar at that point, because of his foul nature the Girls had renamed him RO-HO. I was the one person that he never took offense with, and would follow me like a puppy ever step I took. I put off getting rid of him for that purpose. I also have to admit, I got much amusement out of all his attack shenanigans.
Yesterday, I took a walk in the woods behind my house and getting far back I stopped and looked back. There was a splash of white showing between spots in the forest rapidly gaining on me. I knew instantly what it was...I waited and soon he overtook me. Then I walked back to the house while he trotted behind. For a brief time, I was proud of my companion.
Then there was the day when KK had friends over, and they felt safe playing on my back deck because it was fenced. No problem, RO-HO flew over the fence in attack mode, and a group of screaming frightened girls almost tore my door off the hinges. I'm a realist and knew that even though he was my friend, he had to go. I loaded up Ro-Ho this morning and drove an hour and a half to a fellows home who was looking for just such a rooster to guard his flock of thirty hens.
I'm not ashamed to say I am going to miss his companionship, and I'm going to miss his constant crowing. Being the only person, though, that could let him out of the hen house in the morning, without getting violently attacked, something had to give. I'm not always here to do that and it was getting to be a problem. Anyway, knowing he is now spending the night with a flock of young chicks, it eases my pain somewhat.
On the plus side, the exchange included two young hens, to bring back home for company with Coco. That makes the girls happy, and I'm sure Coco will like company that does not have a habit of hopping on her back ever few hours. May Ro-Ho really enjoy his love feast with thirty hens and that will sooth his feeling of abandonment. I tell you, being in the foul business can be a trying time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.