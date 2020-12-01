At one time, I loved Politics. It was in the old days, when no matter which party won, both came together and did their best to serve all the people, not just those of a certain party. That was the days before politics of hate was born, and those elected seem to just serve themselves.
Having back pain all day, I thought of the late Wendell Ford, governor and long time Kentucky senator, and in my opinion a great man. Senator Ford had a photographic memory and if he ever met you, he would remember your face and be able to put a name to it. Thus, it was if he only saw someone every year or two, he would heartily shake their hand and greet them by name.
One of his aids traveling with him through Kentucky in one of those long ago years noticed this. At one stop he was shaking hands and greeting folks by name, and on a few shakes that day he not only greeted them but ask how that back was doing. The reply was always, "its doing better now Senator" to which he would reply, "that's wonderful." The puzzled aid, catching Mister Ford alone, asked him, "Senator," he said, "I know you have a great memory for faces, but how in the world do you recall their health issues ?" “Oh,” said Mister Ford, "You mean me asking them about their back problems. Well, I don't remember anything about their back problems, but heck, everyone over fifty has a bad back now and then. I'm just guessing." Well, hats off to Senator Ford. It's been my experience that most people above that age, when I mention having a bad back, comes forth and ventures the info that they too have an off again and on again back issue. It reminds me that I'm not suffering alone. Somehow, that makes me feel a little better.
