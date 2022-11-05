Dooley
Man, oh man. A lot has changed in the last two weeks since I’ve had the pleasure of getting to be with you in this paper. The last time I wrote my article, I’d recently found out that I was a diabetic and I talked about the changes that I was going to have to make in the future to combat that problem head on. Well, I’ve got extremely good news for you my friend, I’ve delivered a knockout punch so far! I’ve had regular doctors appointments since my initial diagnosis just to check how I’ve been doing and how I’m progressing. From October 1st till 2 days ago, my sugar level had gone from the upper 500’s all the way down to 98 just a couple days ago. I’ve basically had a 400 point drop in my glucose levels in a month. How, you say? Well for the last month, I’ve been absolutely busting my chops working on this thing. I’ve been using a combination of medicine, exercise and my own internal willpower to tackle this problem before it got out of hand.
I’ve been eating better, sleeping better, feeling better about myself and appreciating life more than ever lately. I’ve had the willpower to not cheat on my diet. I’ve had the determination to go workout twice a day every day (even on Sunday) to get the results that I’m wanting. So far, it’s working
out very well for me. I’m losing weight every week I go to the doctor. My pants that normally used to fit snugly on my waistline are now falling down and I have to pull them up to keep from mooning everyone when I go out in public. That’s not a problem I’ve had to worry about in many years, I kind of like the thought of having to wear a belt soon.
My self esteem has improved too already in just a month. Many people have heard that I’m diabetic now and they’ve caught on to how I’m dieting and eating right, so now when they see me out they brag on how much weight I’ve lost and that makes me feel good. It’s hard not eating much starches and bread. We went to see Travis Tritt in concert last week and stopped at texas roadhouse before to get something to eat. It was the first time I’d been out to eat in a place like that since I had to start eating better. I’m pretty sure everyone’s weakness is a basket of those hot rolls and honey butter they serve you while you’re waiting to eat. I know because I used to have 2 or 3 at a time. But my willpower inside of me put it out of sight, out of mind. I tried my best while everyone was eating to not even think about those rolls and swallow down my broccoli and carrots. I was proud of myself for not breaking over and giving in “just this one time” because those ‘just one times’ can turn into every time if you’re not careful.
But I’ve got myself in a good routine right now. I wake up early, eat breakfast and go get in about a mile and a half walk over to the life center in town. Then I go to work, pull my shift and as soon as it’s my time to leave in the afternoon I go up to the rec center in town and have my 30-40 set on the exercise bike. It’s a hard workout for me, because I’m still a big guy but I’m happy to say I’m not as big as I used to be.
My life changed forever when all of this happened to me. I went from having potato chips and double cheeseburgers every day to having steamed veggies and lots of baked foods. I had to hold myself accountable to this. I want to be healthy and get my life back on track. I don’t want to have to depend on medicine to function everyday. I don’t wanna let my health get so far out of whack that I have serious problems all my life and I sure don’t want to do anything to shorten my days. I love my life and I’m blessed with a wonderful family and good friends who support me and continue to do so as I go through this.
Keep me in your thoughts and prayers, because I will need them. I’m off to a rip roaring start, but it’s only the beginning. I’ve still got a long way to go and a lot of weight to lose yet before I can declare victory. But this is a victory nonetheless, because I’m making progress. Pray my numbers stay where they’re at now. Pray I don’t get burnt out on doing all of this stuff everyday. Pray that I don’t have any other complications and setbacks along the way.
I’m a better man from knowing all of you all. You all inspire me and keep me motivated with your sweet compliments. I promise you I’m trying my butt off, not just for me but for you too. I want to show everyone they can do anything they set their mind to. I plan on being here for a long time still. I’ve got lots of miles still left to travel and lots of memories to make. Pretty soon, it’ll be a new year and a new me. I can’t wait to get my life back on track!
