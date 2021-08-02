By: Chris Dooley
Sometimes I sit down to write these things and it comes easy to me, other times I’ll start writing and have a paragraph or two and erase it & start all over. Many times I’ll have a theme and feel like I did a good job, then I’ll go buy a paper the following Wednesday and not even like what I wrote at all. I guess it’s all part of being a writer. I take pride in these things and I don’t like putting out a bad product for you all to read. After going on 3 years in this paper, it gets hard sometimes to continue to put out quality stuff in my column. I feel like I’ve said everything I know to say, talked about everything I know to talk about. Many times, I wonder if people still read these at all because they don’t respond to me about them like they did when I first started.
But I’ve also noticed a few things about myself from the fall of 2018 until now. I’ve gone back on the sentinel website and searched for all my articles and many times I read them again. I reminisced reading the first one I ever did about leaving a legacy behind when you leave this world. I got sentimental reading the one I wrote about the drug addict who told me they find comfort and peace in my words. A tear almost fell out of my eye reading the one I wrote about the lonely widow who says she looks forward to reading my column every time she gets a paper and how she wishes I was in it every week.
And then it dawned on me that by taking that leap of faith that I took almost 3 years ago, it’s led to me growing so much as a person. I can remember taking my first column I wrote in the office to Lisa and I barely even knew her besides passing her in person somewhere. But after that, we’ve developed a friendship that I hope stays lifelong. I remember Jessica writing her column thanking all of the writers of the paper for what we do and smiling because of the sentiment. Jess, you do a great job with this paper and from our brief encounters talking over the years you seem to be a very genuine person. I’m grateful that you all gave me a chance to be in this paper for three years and get my story out there.
Because I have no idea how many eyes read these words. There could be hundreds if not thousands see this stuff every week and I’d have no idea. But I’ve been given this platform to express myself on and I hope as long as I live that I continue to be right here inside the pages of this paper. If it sounds like I’m being reflective this week, it’s because I am. When you look back on things, you see the fingerprints of everyone that helped you along the way. My writing teachers in school planted this dream in the topsoil of my mind that I can make a difference in the world someday. My family for encouraging me to stay on the right path in life and my friends for never giving up on me.
My life is a struggle sometimes and there’s days I don’t want to stick my head out of the house. But even on my worst days I count my blessings because I know that some aren’t as fortunate as I am to have the things that I’ve got. I ask God all the time to never let me get too cocky or above my raising because I want to keep my head on straight and be the best man I can be.
I want to be good to people, because people have been so good to me and my family over the years. When you all see me out places and you say nice things to me, I take them to heart. I had a sweet little lady tell me a couple months ago that she prayed all the time for my happiness and I just about broke down in the parking lot where we stood. It touched my heart all the way to it’s core. There’s still genuine sweet people out there in the world, you just have to find them.
And that’s what I want to be known for more than anything else in my life. Just being a good, honest, straight shooting, humble guy. I don’t like my horn tooted and I’m not much for taking credit for things. If anything I like working in the background, someone else can have the spotlight. Just give me my simple life and I’m content. I love and appreciate all of you so much!
