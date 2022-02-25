BY: CHRIS DOOLEY
Last week was a very emotional week for Owsley County. As you saw on the front page of the paper, our athletic director, Bobby Bowling, passed away. My memories of Bobby went back to high school. We’ve never been what you would say ‘best’ friends, but we were always friends. I can remember him having a warm spirit about him even back in school. I remember being a shy freshman when he was a senior and he would always speak to me in the hallway. Over the years, we played several games of basketball together at the park during the summers. As usual, once we got older we all spread out and went our separate ways and reconnected briefly whenever we could.
I honestly believe that Bobby was the only person I knew that ate, slept and breathed the game of basketball more than I do. Through coaching at various places over the last decade of his life, he got to make an impact on a lot of student-athletes. Once news broke of his passing, tributes began to pour in from former players that he’d mentored over the years. You could tell by the way they spoke about him, that they knew him a lot better than I had the chance to. The man was universally loved by almost everyone that knew him. The lives he touched at various schools will be felt for generations to come and our community suffered a tragic loss when he passed on from this world into the next.
So emotions were running high already as the boys team took the floor for the senior night game last Friday night at home against Berea. The crowd was as full as it’d been all season and it wasn’t just full in number, it was full in support too. The crowd jeered and cheered every call of the game as it went back and forth. The boy Owl’s team has had an up & down season, with so much youth and inexperience we often fell apart late in games. But last Friday night, we found lightning in a bottle because we fought Berea tooth and toe nail the entire game. Nobody ever wants to lose a game, but this game felt like a game we NEEDED to win after a long hard season. Berea led by double digits going into the fourth quarter but the Owls just wouldn’t give up. With a tie game and only 10 seconds to go, we had the ball. As the seconds winded down, the ball spilled all over the court before Seth Schott grabbed it at the top of the key and fired a jumper. The ball swished through the net exactly as the buzzer sounded. There was pandemonium in the gym! Students rushed the floor, chests were bumped among the players and we celebrated in the stands like we’d just won a state championship. As someone said after the game, I bet Coach Bowling was looking down proud of our team and the fight they showed Friday night. They showed more heart and played better in that game than any game I’ve seen them play all year. I was proud of myself.
But the very next day on Saturday, was Coach Bowling’s visitation at the gym. There were so many loving tributes and pictures all around the gym. I looked into the stands as I walked in to pay my respects and I saw several of Bobby’s old classmates, who had come back to Booneville to see their old friend one more time. As me and my mom neared our way to the front, my heart began to sink for Bobby’s mother and his wife who were sitting there beside the casket. Because I knew he was the light of both of their lives. A loving son & a husband. And I knew how bad they were hurting, because me and mom stood by Dad’s casket 4 years ago the same way. You are just so numb to the hurt you don’t really feel anything at all until it’s all over and it sinks in on you. That’s why it will be so important to be there for his family in the days and weeks to come, because you don’t just miss someone you love on the day you lay them to rest, you miss a little piece of them every single day.
It was a beautiful layout and it did my heart good to see both the Owls & Lady Owls players, coaches, cheerleaders and so many staff there to support them. There were a lot of hugs, lots of tears shed and lots of broken hearts. But you expect that when someone so universally well liked passes away. Rest in peace Coach Bowling, your pain is gone & your race is won. Great is your reward! Good luck to the Owls in the district tournament this week!
