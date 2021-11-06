It’s hard to follow up a column like the one I shared with you a couple of weeks ago. Many people have said my tribute to my family member that I shared after they’d passed was one of the best columns that I’ve done in the three years that I’ve been on these pages. People from different states have even read it and shared their thoughts with me, I’m very proud of it.
I wanted to call this column “The Dust Pan” because most days that’s exactly what I feel like. A collection of broken pieces swept into a container to hold them all in. And I’m sure I’m not the only one that feels that way, because everyone is fighting a battle of their own. I visited a store a few days ago and had a cashier wait on me. They were very quiet and didn’t say much to me at all. I thought to myself that they are probably just tired from working a lot, a feeling that I know myself all too well. But I try to leave everyone with a smile, so I told them to have a good day anyway. As the cashier handed me my receipt, I noticed up their arm was a series of deep scratches one on top of another. It looked like the cuts of someone who’d taken something sharp and made incisions up and down their arm. It kind of startled me, because I didn’t expect to see that. As I walked back outside and got in my car, my mind went back to those cuts. What kind of state of mind was that person in to want to cut themselves? How numb were they, that they had to cut themselves just to feel alive again? It made me sad.
We’re all broken pieces and anyone that would tell you otherwise is lying to you. We’ve all got scars, cuts and bruises. Some of them that are visible to the human eye and others that are on the inside that we carry with us everywhere we go. Look around you friend, look walking up and down the road sides in Owsley and Lee County. There’s so much hurt. So much substance dependency. So much loneliness and despair. So many broken pieces and without people to love them, they don’t have the dustpan to sweep them into, so they carry those jagged broken pieces of themselves in their hands and bleed all over our community.
Do you know how low it’d feel to be walking after dark on one of these cold nights like we’ve been having, with nobody to miss you? With nobody calling your phone to see if you’re alright? Nobody checking to see if you’ve eaten today? Feeling like nobody cares in the world?
I’m sorry, but my heart hurts for those people. They’re some family's son/daughter. Maybe someone's brother or sister. Maybe some little kids' mothers or fathers and those kids love their parents regardless of how messed up they are.
I can’t shut up the compassion inside of me. I’ve heard people say “They reap what they’ve sown” in life but I can’t be ruthless enough to turn a blind eye to all of the hurt in our little towns. I don’t get any satisfaction out of seeing a drug addict walking in the rain, it makes me feel awful.
But you know what the crazy part is? Despite all their broken pieces, the same Jesus died for them as he died for the one driving by pointing and laughing at them. The same Jesus will forgive them of their checkered past, just like he did yours.
That’s why I try to stay humble. That’s why I don’t care much for boasting or prideful people. Compliments are appreciated by me, but I don’t let it go to my head. We’re all one or two bad decisions away from being those people that most of you laugh at right now.
I’m thankful for my dust pan. I’ve got a support system of people in my life that keep me humble and my head on straight. I’ve got a family who’s had my back in every thing I’ve ever tried to do. When I had good ideas, they encouraged me. When I had bad ideas and failed, they dusted me off and told me to try again. I’ve got a few good friends who keep me in check and help keep me sane. I’ve got a church family that loves me and notices the little things about me that a lot of people don’t see. They pray for me, they miss me when I miss a service, they check
on me when something is wrong.
And it might sound like I’m boasting, but I’m not. I’m grateful beyond words for the life I’ve lived and the people who’ve been in my life. And I’m grateful for grace that covers all my mistakes. I’m grateful for second chances to turn things around. And I’m hopeful that God gives all of those addicts the same second chances to change and let him come into their life as he did for me. God loves me and all my broken pieces and he loves you and all of yours. I bring my dust pan full of broken pieces and pour them out at the feet of Jesus and he binds them back together and makes something out of my failures. That’s the beauty of grace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.