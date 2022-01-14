When I was just a small boy my family moved to Bear Run, near Booneville, in Owsley County. Before that move the only school I'd ever been to was a one room structure, but that move put me into Indian Creek School, which in my small mind was a giant of an educational facility. Having to ride a bus to school instead of walking was a new experience to me.
This little child was a little uneasy and shy, but on that bus I made a wonderful friend. His name was Lowell Gayle and we became childhood friends on the ride, as well as in the school. Lowell always wore bibbed overalls and even in those young years he spoke with a deep bass voice. I was only there a few years, but our friendship never faltered.
We would have been considered poor, which certainly was no disgrace in those day in Appalachia. My friend was raised by his Grandparents and raised with much love and care. Every day his grandpa would give him a quarter when he sent him off to school. And every day, Lowell would give me a dime out of that quarter. That would be nothing today, but to a poor child of that time and place it was big money indeed. It assured me of a nice chocolate brown cow.
I never forgot Lowell for being so generous with his money and his friendship. He was one of the only children of that period that would remain a life long friend. When I moved from Booneville and in later years I always kept in touch. I suppose it was because Lowell would grow up and become a fixture of the community. He would be a deputy Sheriff off and on plus other local employment around town and one would have been hard put not to encountered him when they visited town. Even when I was far away and made those rare trips to visit family and friends I'd stop in Booneville to eat. I'd always encounter him in the local restaurant or find him setting on the Court House benches telling those tall stories that he loved so much. He was a local historian and probably one of the last of the old time story tellers. He could remember every tale his Grandparents had told, and he would, over the years seek out many of the old timers and eagerly probe and dig to add to his mental data base.
If you set down with Lowell, you best be ready to listen to a few old time local history tales, because once it entered his mind it was entrenched forever. An audience was something he loved more than anything else, except maybe to dig out the old banjo and do some ancient claw hammer type picking. Even in that he loved having an audience . He never gave up the overalls, and that deep bass voice never changed. He was one person that, if I'd never seen for fifty years, I'd have still known him instantly. Strangely, he looked the same to me all his life, and not even his physical appearance changed. Even with a beard, when he spoke, I would have known him.
I talked to him a short time back and asked him if he remembered always sharing his money with me in school. An immediate "Yes Sir" was his reply. I told him I'd still except half of everything he had should he be willing to give. "I bet you would," was his hardy reply. We always had a congenial fellowship when together. Long ago I'd often pick up a Herald Leader, and find a few quotes and stories which was attributed to The Sage of the Booneville Court House. I can't remember the editorial writer that did some of those leader writings, but he obviously stopped and did some bench settings at Booneville from time to time. I have over the past several years tried to get Lowell to put that brain full of local history into a manuscript , and he always assured me he was going to. The internet came along and with the help of some friends, he did get him a You Tube channel to tell his stories on. I just wished he could have gotten so many more out there.
I am thinking of Lowell tonight with fondness, because at this moment there are a bunch of Happy Folks in Heaven. The old timers there have mobbed him by now, and gathered around him in all their celestial glory, listening attentively as he, in Halo, and reciting in that deep voice, to them all those wonderful stories. It will last just a short time until the Angels start badgering him to break out that old banjo and give them some heavenly music. He, being who he is, will comply and the Heavens will sound with much music and joy...
Lowell is loving every minute. He has found him a Heavenly Audience and he's in his glory now. You see, Lowell Gayle just passed away today (December 5, 2021) and a fixture of many years in the local community is no longer. That's sad for us, but for those gone on before him, they are rejoicing at his arrival. Knowing him like I do and have...he is enjoying every minute of it. My heart does go out to his family and earthly loved ones, but to Lowell, He's telling his tales to eternity now, and I can imagine how joyful that must be to him. He has found a permanent audience.. entertain them well, Lowell. I have no doubt but what you will.
By: Eddie Dean
