The last two weeks have been about as rough weather wise as we’ve had around here in awhile. We’ve had two snowstorms, the first way worse than the last one. The first big snowfall of the year we had about 8 or 9 inches here, maybe even more. My car was snowing on top of the hill we live on for days. Our driveway was covered in snow & ice and there was no other option for us to do but to walk up and down this long hill to get to the house. It makes for a miserable few days being snowed in any way, but it’s even harder to do when the electricity goes off. Thankfully, other than a flicker our electricity stayed on the entire time. Many people in the county had their electricity go off and it was a couple days before power was fully restored.
It brought back to mind about this time last year when I had Covid. We were in quarantine and had been for about 10 days, then an ice and snow storm came. Our electricity was off for 3-4 days and I was already beginning to feel like I had cabin fever from being in the house for almost 2 weeks. All of our groceries and stuff were ruined by the time it came back on, but we were still blessed. By the time the ice melted, I was ready to get off of this hill and get back to normal life.
We’ve had to accept covid as the new normal in our lives. The past few days they’ve reported tens of thousands of new cases across the state as numbers are surging again. I never thought I’d see a time in my life where wearing a mask everywhere you go would be normal, but here we are.
And in the midst of these already troubling times, we’ve got families all across the county that are hurting today. We’ve got families currently making funeral arrangements because a loved one has passed away. We’ve got good people laying in hospitals hooked up to machines, while families search for answers to help heal their hurting souls.
If there was ever a time we needed to pray more, not just as a country but in our country, it’s now. It seems like just about every family is fighting battles. Some might not even be covid. Some are taking chemo treatments, others taking dialysis, some going to the doctor every day trying to find out what’s wrong. Point is, everyone is fighting a battle, whether it's themselves or someone in their family. And that my friend is heavy. It’s hard to face trials like the ones people are facing right now. If you’re not an extra strong person, you will fall to pieces. And that’s where me and you come into the picture.
It’s our job to be there for these hurting families. It’s our job to call and see how things are going. If they need money to travel back and forth to the doctor, it’s our job to help see them get there. Over the years, the world has been consumed with self so much that people have stopped caring like they used to about others. Now people seem to only be worried when it’s them or their immediate family, but it shouldn’t be that way.
I’m all over this town, I go to the stores & ball games when they have them. And I see hurting people everywhere I go. Some hide it well, others don’t. But I can see the hurt in people's eyes. I can see by the things they post on facebook they’re going through a battle. And it gets to me every single time, because my heart is still in the right place for others.
That’s why I try to offer a kind word to people that I know could use it. People are struggling and those kind words that might seem minor to you, provide strength to those who are hurting. I know there was a time in my life where I struggled with depression and it took people going out of their way to be kind to me to help pull me from that abyss I was sinking into. They didn’t do anything extravagant, they didn’t buy me anything, they just put forth a little extra effort into me and it made all the difference.
And I’ve referenced it before, but the love shown to me and my family during my dad’s passing will never be forgotten by me. I’d been hurt a lot in life, but nothing had ever cut me as deeply as standing beside that casket. As I stood there trying to put on my best smile and fight back the tears, each person came through and hugged me and my mom. And I felt a little better after every one of those hugs. It takes being there for someone in their time of need, because we could all use a little extra love.
This is a dark world we’re living in, we need to let a little light in. I’m ready for warmer days already and ready for old man winter to go back into his slumber. I’m ready to see the flowers blooming again and hear the birds chirping. Where are you in Spring? We’re all ready for you.
