Man, I have a lot to say so I’m just going to save the small talk and cut to the chase this week. Do you ever feel like your life is out of order? If you’re like me, then you probably do often. Most of the time I admit I can be a hot mess, but it’s just who I am. I’ve always been an over thinker, a worry wart and if anyone can make a pebble be a boulder it’s probably me. It’s just the way I’ve always been and anymore I don’t pay much attention to it because I’ve just got used to being that way.
There’s been a lot of times in my life where I’ve been a doormat for other people. Being a person with a good heart has been a blessing and a curse for me. Because that good heart makes me care about people and the situations that they’re going through, but that same good heart also allows me to find myself emotionally compromised by the hands of others. There’s been many times that I’ve bought someone’s lunch, helped someone out financially who was in a tough spot, or I’ve just been there when they needed someone to listen to. Most people are grateful to have someone like that in their life, but an increasingly growing number of people just don’t care.
This world is a cold place, so it’s probably best that you bundle up. Because people are going to disappoint you, it is a given. Now, you can always say that about some people and expect disappointment because that’s just who they are. But geesh, what hurts worse than that is when people you never thought would let you down….let you down. And in my life it’s becoming a regular theme, something that I’m not proud to admit. Like that old saying I saw online says “Your account in life will never balance if you allow people to withdraw more than they deposit.” And reading that quote hit me about as subtle as an anvil dropping out of the sky and landing on my head. I thought to myself “MAN! THAT’S ME”
I wear my heart on my sleeve and I always have. I’m not out to impress anybody. I’m not dressed in designer fashion and my shoes come from Walmart or a Goodwill store. But what I usually do when I interact with them is the absolute best of me. If I’m your friend, you can count on me. If I say I’ll do something for you, then consider it done. If I say I’ll be there for you, you can look for me anytime. But it’s becoming harder and harder to hold myself accountable to those standards when a majority of people that I consider friends in the present or past won’t hold themselves to the same.
And it’s the same old story told since the beginning of friendships. Everyone’s ‘busy’ now and that’s the age old excuse that you get to why things fall apart. They work, they travel or they have a relationship that takes up their free time. Most of the time, I accept that reasoning and give people some slack over it. But, then a month goes by and you don’t hear from them. Then it’s 6 months, then before you know it passed it’s been a year.
One of the saddest things that’s ever happened to me in my life is that feeling in the pit of my stomach when I walk by people I “used to” know. I have memories that I hold in my heart of staying out late, sitting around playing cards or sitting around a fire. But just as hot as that camp fire was, the feeling when you walk by the same people is just as cold. And I’ve wrecked my brain for years trying to figure out what happened to a lot of my friendships. Did I do something wrong? Did I try too hard? Didn’t I try enough? What gives?
And somewhere over the last couple of years, I’ve realized that while I’ve made my fair share of mistakes in life, I can’t go around fixing things that I didn’t break. I can’t rebuild bridges that I didn’t burn. I can’t force myself back into people's lives, because it just doesn’t work that way.
Sure, people get busy and in the process of growing up and getting older relationships and friendships can suffer. But the true mark of a friend is simply showing up. And that’s the point of what I’m trying to say in this article, if me not being in your life doesn’t bother you enough to the point of where you try to change things for the better, then that says it all.
And over the years that’s why I’ve stepped back and watched my circle of friends shrink a little more in each year that passes. But, just as the number of friends has gone down, the quality of the friendships I still have is at an all time high. Because I have people in my life now that love me and I mean genuinely love me. Without effort, love is just another 4 letter word. You can say you love anyone, but what does it mean if there’s nothing behind it? What good does it do to say you love someone but when they need someone they have to look to someone else to be there for them?
Love, don't forget about you. Love doesn’t just talk when they want to find out something that you know. Love, don't forget your birthday or special occasions. Nope, LOVE doesn’t and if it does then it’s just another four letter word.
People have taken withdrawals from my account for years and I never even realized it until my emotional balance went into the red. And for a while there, I felt pretty alone. It’s hard looking at social media posts and pictures of people going out with their friends every weekend and not wanting to do the same things with yours. But on my darkest emotional days, I prayed that God would send me some good friends and he did. All of the guys from the Daniel Boone Transit are solid men and friends of mine that I’m proud to claim. The people from my church at First Baptist who have loved me for 5 years now on days that I didn’t even love myself. And especially a dear friend in Harold Terry, my ball game buddy. He is as good of a man as I know in this entire world and will go out of his way to speak to me every time he sees me no matter where it is. And not just Harold, but Judy and the whole Terry family are as good of people as you could find as well. I’ve got real close to their family the last couple years going to church with them and going to watch Andrew & Addison play basketball. Owsley County has two sure fire basketball stars in the making with those two kids and I love watching them play.
But wrapping this whole thing up, it’s funny how people come and go in your life. People you think will be there for you forever will let you down. While people you never were even close with before, step in and change your life forever. While this column has largely sounded negative, I meant all of this in a positive way. Just as emotionally drained as I’ve been in the past about people throwing me out of their life like yesterday's trash, I’m just as blessed and lucky to have people in my life now that believe in me.
The past year of my life I’ve probably received more compliments from others about me than I have in the 36 years before combined. They talk about my good heart or how I look just like my daddy did, or even how good of a singer that my mom is. Compliments mean A LOT to me. I don’t like to toot my own horn, but I do love to hear that I mean something to others. I love when people come up to me at work and tell me they can’t wait to read my column this week, that they always look forward to them every time I’m in here.
I’m just thankful to have people in my life that stepped up when everyone else left for greener pastures. I’m thankful to have this phone ring off the hook when I’m sick with someone on the other end wanting to know how I am. I’m thankful that Sue Murrell squeezes me every Sunday after church before I leave and lets me know that she loves me. I need those phone calls. I need those hugs. I’m grateful for them and I love them as much as they love me.
I am a blessed man that is loved by people who won’t give up on me and won’t let me give up on myself either. My bank account at farmers' state may not have a lot of zeros in it, but the account in this heart of mine is balanced with no outstanding charges. I’ll close with one of my favorite quotes.
”When the past calls, just let it ring because it has nothing new to say. The best is yet to come.”
