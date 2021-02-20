By: Gary Miller
I took another trip to the woods the other day. I hadn’t been for nearly a month. My deer season ended at the end of December and since then I have been trying to catch up on work. My weapon this time was not a gun or bow, but a chainsaw. The winter seemed to start a little early in my neck of the woods and I’m running out of firewood quickly. The temperatures were in the mid 30’s. It was a perfect day to pull and tug on a few logs and do a little after-the-season-scouting as well. This time of year you can kick around without the fear of spooking the deer or ruining a hunt. One can also see where they are bedding when there is no pressure from outside influences. I even found a shed. What I noticed, however, was how I was just as fulfilled with a chainsaw in my hand as I was with a weapon. The smell of the outdoors was just as exhilarating when hunting season is closed, and felling a tree was just as exciting as sitting in one. What all of this tells me is that part of my love of hunting and fishing is actually a love for the outdoors. And that’s interesting to me. Let me tell you why.
Most Christians believe God draws a person to himself through his spirit, called the Holy Spirit. The Spirit takes the things of God and draws us to God himself. And while God partners with us in creating many things, he didn’t partner with us in creating this wonderful universe we call the world. Whether a planet, a particle, or a plant; God is the sole designer. Each is his handiwork and his alone. Long before the Word of God was printed and the Son of God was revealed, God’s creation was there, drawing anyone who would look and listen to its author, designer, and Lord. King David penned it this way: 1 The heavens declare the glory of God;
the skies proclaim the work of his hands.
2 Day after day they pour forth speech;
night after night they reveal knowledge.
3 They have no speech, they use no words;
no sound is heard from them.
4 Yet their voice goes out into all the earth,
their words to the ends of the world. (Psalm 19:1-4 NIV)
Creation was the first instrument the Spirit used to draw men to God. And its song is still ringing throughout time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.