Owsley County defeated Powell County in the first round of the 56th District Tournament February 25th to claim a berth in the 14th regional tournament that will be played at Knott Central. It is Owsley's first trip to the regional tournament since 2010.
The Owls played Powell County in the first game of the tournament. They had split games during the season, winning by 11 in Booneville and losing by 15 in Stanton. Most figured on a close game and that's exactly what developed. Owsley led 11-10 after the first quarter but Powell when on a surge in the second quarter that carried them to a six point lead at halftime, 24-18. Owsley came out of the dressing room with fire in their eyes in the third quarter and out scored the Pirates 17-8 to retake the lead at 35-32, Owsley eventually increased the lead to 10 points with about 2 minutes remaining in the game but several turnovers and missed free throws allowed the Pirates to cut the lead back to 2 points. Powell won the last quarter 21-20 but Owsley was able to hang on and win. Powell scored their last basket with about 5 seconds left on the clock and Owsley simply held the ball on the inbound play and let the time run out. Powell didn't have any timeouts to stop the clock. Final score was Owsley 55 Powell 53.
Owsley shot 47% to Powell's 37%. Owls had three 3 point makes and Powell had 5. Owsley was 8/15 on free throws and Powell was 10/15. Owsley scored 19 points off turnovers and Powell had 6.
Drew Noe led Owsley with 23 points. Trent Sebastian scored 14 points, Austin Evans 6, Jake McCoy 6, John Gibson 5, and Brandon Lynch 1.
Colby Cook led Powell with 18 points and Chandler Congleton had 13.
Estill defeated Lee County in the other first round game 61-45 to earn the other spot in the championship game.
In the championship game Friday, February 28th Owsley broke out of the gate like Secretariat! They led the Engineers 14-2 after the first quarter and could seem to do no wrong. However, starting in the second quarter Estill slowly cut the lead down, but the Owls still held on to a 22-15 lead at the half. The Owls continued to hold the lead until the Engineers finally knotted the game at 34 about halfway through the third quarter and led 38-34 at the start of the fourth quarter. The out scored Owsley 16-11 in the last quarter to claim the championship with a 54-45 victory. Estill's height and length wore on the Owls in the end, as was exhibited by a telling statistic of claiming 19 offensive rebounds and many of them led to second chance points scored.
Owsley actually shot a better percentage than Estill, winning that stat by 46%-37%. Owsley had four 3 point makes to Estill's 3. Owsley was 1/4 from the free throw line and Estill was 11/15. Estill won the rebound battle 37-24.
Owsley was led in scoring by Trent Sebastian with 15 points. Austin Evans scored 13 points, Drew Noe 7, John Gibson 4, Jake McCoy 3 and Brandon Lynch 3.
Joe Benton led Estill with 28 points. He was also named the tournament's MVP.
Owsley drew Letcher Central in the first round of the 14th regional tournament that will begin at Knott Central March 4th and 5th. The semifinals will be played March 8th and 10th.
