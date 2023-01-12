The Owsley County Owls had a very busy week of basketball with four games on the schedule played over a five day period.
The Owls played Jackson City Tuesday at home. The game was even at 27 at halftime but the Tigers edged out to a 53-47 lead after three quarters and held on for a 79-66 victory.
Most of the damage done to the Owls was from eighth grader Corey Flinchum who scored 47 points from about everywhere on the floor. He also was 14/14 from the free throw line. Flinchum was averaging 23 ppg coming into the game and certainly enhanced his numbers in that statistic.
Owsley got 30 points from their junior guard Seth Schott, who also led in rebounds with 8. Junior Wes Cope totaled 16, eighth grader Andrew Terry scored 13, junior Mason Smith scored 3 and dished out 7 assists. Chase Pryse had 2 points and Michael Whitaker had 2.
Owsley welcomed Jenkins from the 15th region to the Palace Wednesday. The Owls played a great game and when the final horn sounded they held on to a 77-76 victory that led to loud cheers and celebrations from the Owls’ faithful.
Owsley trailed by 10 points at halftime but the third quarter saw the Owls prevail 19-10 to trail the Cavaliers by only 1 going into the last quarter. And that quarter was a back and forth affair that had the crowd on pins and needles until the end.
Coach Neil Terry was happy with his teams effort.“These kids had a lot of energy and effort tonight and that’s what I want from them. We are young and every game is a learning experience. I’m proud of their performance. The goal is to get them as ready as possible for the February tournaments, which aren’t far off. That’s when it really counts”, stated Terry.
Both teams shot well, Owsley at 43% and Jenkins at 47%. Owsley made 8 treys and Jenkins had 5.
The Owls next game was a Friday night home double header with the girls vs Powell County. The Owls trailed by 5 after one quarter but Powell scored 21 points to Owsley’s 12 in the second quarter and Powell led 42-28 at the half. The Pirates didn’t let up in the third quarter, winning that period by a score of 24-9. Final score in the game was Powell 85 Owsley 61.
Owsley was led in scoring by Seth Schott with 24 points. Andrew Terry scored 18 and led in rebounds with 8. Chase Pryse scored 7 points, Wes Cope had 4, Dylan Gay 3, Kevin Hayton 3 and Mason Smith 2.
The last game of the week saw a tired bunch of Owls heading to Leslie County. Owsley was in striking distance of the Eagles in the third quarter, within 10 points at 37-27. But Leslie turned it on in the last quarter and went on to win by a score of 60-38.
Owsley might have been a little leg tired because shots just weren’t falling, as attested by a 31% FG shooting. Four games in five days can have that effect.
Seth Schott led the scoring with 18 points and 8 rebounds. Andrew Terry scored 8, Wes Cope 8, and Chase Pryse 4.
Jayden Hacker led Leslie with 25 points.
Owsley now prepares for Wednesday’s trip to Cordia for the first round of the All A Classic.
By: Deron Mays
Sports Writer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.