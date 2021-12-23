Owsley County played three games last week and came up on the short end on all of them.
The first contest was a short trip to our neighbor to the north, district rival Lee County. The Owls came out of the gate looking good, jumping on the Bobcats early for a 12-5 lead after the first quarter. But Lee regrouped in the second quarter and behind the hot 3 point shooting of sophomore Bryce Angel and the steady play of junior guard Zach Watterson, the Bobcats outscored the Owls 22-10 in the second quarter to take a 27-22 lead into the locker room at halftime.
In the third quarter Lee scored 19 to Owsley’s 16 points to increase their lead by 8 points. The fourth quarter saw Owsley senior guard Xander Terry scoring baskets, many on straight drives and short jumpers, but they were offset by Angel’s continued accuracy from behind the arc and Watterson doing what Zach is good at, scoring and directing his team. Lee won the last quarter 24-18 and the game ended with a 70-56 Bobcat victory.
Owsley County was led in scoring and rebounds by Terry, who had 30 and 8. Seth Schott scored 10 points, Wes Cope 6, McKindrick Little 4, Mason Smith 3 and Andrew Terry 3.
For Lee County Watterson was team high scorer with 30 points and Bryce Angel scored 21, all totaled on seven 3 pointers.
Both teams shot well for the game, with the Owls coming in at 46% and Lee at 45%. However, from 3 point land the Owls were 1/17 while the Bobcats were 9/27. Lee won the rebound total 31-25.
The following night Owsley hosted Jackson City, another neighboring school. The game was locked in a 17-17 tie after the first quarter, and in the second quarter points were difficult to tally by either team, with Owsley winning the quarter 7-6 and taking a 24-23 lead at halftime.
Jackson City owned the third quarter as they were able to make a couple treys and also get the ball inside to their front court guys for baskets. The Tigers led the Owls 40-32 by the end of the third. Owsley lost the last quarter 17-15 and the Tigers were able to pull out a 57-47 victory in Booneville.
Owsley scoring was led by Xander Terry with 12, Seth Schott 8, Andrew Terry 9, Wes Cope 7, Mason Smith 5, and McKindrick Little had 6.
Jackson City placed all five starters in double figures. Austin McGinnis, Paxton Howard and Payton Tharp all had 12 points, Dyson Clair had 11 and Braxton Jett scored 10.
Owsley played another county neighbor Saturday when they visited the famous Coliseum in Breathitt County to take in the Bobcats. Breathitt has one of their more powerful teams in recent memory and they put it on exhibit in a hurry, jumping out to a 37-13 lead and pushing it to a 60-26 by halftime. Final score was Breathitt 92 Owsley 48.
Breathitt was just to tall and talented, a team that is one of three in the region with high possibilities of playing at Rupp Arena in March.
The Owls scoring was Xander Terry with 16, Wes Cope 12, Seth Schott 10, Andrew Terry 3, Landon Foister 3, McKindrick Little 3 and Tyler Bowling 3.
Breathitt’s Austin Sperry lead his team with 22 points and Andrew Combs had 18.
The Owls next game is at home Tuesday with district rival Estill County.
By: Deron Mays
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.