Owsley County drew a bye in the opening round of the 14th region All A Classic last week and that moved them forward to the second round where Cordia awaited. The Owls traveled to Hindman to play Cordia in the old Hindman Yellowjackets gymnasium. Cordia’s gym is currently out of use due to a mudslide two years ago.
Owsley had very little trouble putting the Lions away and rolled on to a 59-24 victory. It was total domination. The Owls shot 54% FG and won the boards 41-20. The Owls had 26 points in transition to Cordia’s 4.
Seth Schott was high scorer for the Owls with 17 points. Andrew Terry scored 15 points, Wes Cope 8, Chase Pryse 6, Dylan Gay 4, Landon Moore 3, Erik Craft 2, Daniel Mayes 2 and Logan Reed had 2. The Owls substituted liberally and played 11 in the game.
Owsley’s opponent in the semifinals were the region’s number 1 rated team, the Hazard Bulldogs. The Bulldogs simply overwhelmed the Owls with their size, speed and hot shooting and jumped out to an early 28-10 lead and were up 66-22 at the half. They went on to win the game 82-46.
The Bulldogs made 10 treys, shot 57%, and won the boards 40-16. Owsley’s players didn’t quit. They played hard until the final horn.
Seth Schott was tops in scoring for them with 28 points on 11/12 FG shooting. Wes Cope had 8 points, Andrew Terry 5, Chase Pryse 3 and Dylan Gay 2.
Hazard sophomore guard Seth Caudill led them with 35 points.
Hazard defeated Wolfe County the following day 57-47 to win their 14th All A title, by far the most of any team in the region.
Owsley’s next game is at Knott Central January 18.
By: Deron Mays - Sports Writer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.