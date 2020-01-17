Owsley County traveled to Campton to play Wolfe County on Monday, January 6 in the first round of regional All A Tournament. The first rounds are determined in a blind draw earlier in the year and the semifinals are played at Breathitt County. Wolfe won the draw and got to host the first two rounds on their home court against Owsley and Hazard.
A good crowd showed up for the game from both fan bases. Wolfe County has been rated in the top 5 in the region all season and the Owls' coaches and players knew it would be difficult game but they had prepared all week and felt ready. Wolfe got the early lead in the first quarter at 17-11 and held a 39-29 lead at the half. But they were never completely out of range from the Owls as the Maroon and White kept battling and late in the 4th quarter cut the lead to 4 points. A 3 point shot by Brandon Lynch rimmed out with 20 seconds remaining that would have cut the lead to 1 point. Wolfe snared the rebound and was able to make their free throws in the final seconds to finish off a 59-53 hard fought victory.
Trent Sebastian had a very good game before fouling out in the last quarter. He scored 20 points on 8/13 shooting and had 5 rebounds. Drew Noe also played well, totaling 18 points on 6/12 shooting. Jacob McCoy had 7 points and 8 assists, Brandon Lynch 3 points, John Gibson 3 points, and Austin Evans had 2 points and led in rebounds with 7. Jaz Johnson led Wolfe with 26 points.
The teams were not much different statistically. Owsley shot 41% for the game to Wolfe's 44%. Owsley was 8/10 from the free throw line, Wolfe was 11/13. Owsley had five 3 pointers, Wolfe had 6. Owsley was 15/25 shooting and Wolfe was 15/27. Wolfe did win the rebounding statistic by a 34-25 margin.
Wolfe lost to Hazard 54-51 two nights later in the next round of the tournament and Hazard advanced on to the semifinals at Breathitt County, played on Saturday. Hazard defeated Cordia and Knott Central defeated Buckhorn in the semifinals. Both advanced to the championship game of the All A region which will be played Sunday, January 12..
Owsley County's game Saturday with Burgin got off to a late start. The trip from Mercer County was a little longer than the Burgin staff calculated and they didn't arrive until around 7 o'clock. Once the game started it didn't take the Owls long to gain the advantage. They led 24-16 after one and 43-31 at the half, but made a big move in the third quarter when they extended their lead to 69-44, and finally won 87-64.
Trent Sebastian led all scorers with 29 points and had a double-double by adding 14 rebounds and 8 assists to his stats. Austin Evans added 24 points on 10/14 shooting. Brandon Lynch scored 13, John Gibson 10, Drew Noe 9, and Jacob McCoy 2.
Owsley made 50% of their shot attempts. They controlled the paint, scoring 56 of their points in that area. They had a 46-39 rebounding advantage over Burgin. One area that Burgin did excel, though, was the 3 point arc where they connected on 13/21 treys.
Owsley's next game is Tuesday, January 14 when they play a double header with the girls in Booneville vs Powell County. They will play their second district game of the week Friday vs Lee County in Beattyville.
