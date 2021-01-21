Owls Defeat Bobcats, Fall To Engineers

Coach Gary Bowling's Owls team played two district games this week, important in that they were important games that will determine bracket seeding in the district tournament. Estill County visited Booneville Tuesday. As has been the case in games in gyms all over the state during the Covid19 restrictions, the crowd was very small.
It was a slow pace game throughout and low scoring each quarter. Estill led 8-7 after the first period, but Owsley took a 16-14 lead at the half. The third quarter was more of the same, with very deliberate play. Estill pushed out to a 3 point lead after three quarters at 28-25. Estill finally gained some breathing room in the last quarter by outsourcing the Owls 17-9 to finally win the game 45-34. Owsley shot 33% for the game and Estill was at 41%. Estill won the boards 35-26.
Owsley was led in scoring by Drew Noe with 11 points. Trent Combs had 8 points, Watts 6, Jake McCoy 4, McKindrick Little 3 and Seth Schott had 2. Landon Napier was top scorer for Estill with 15 points.
The Owls traveled to Beattyville Friday to play the Lee County Bobcats.Owsley was up 1 point at 11-10 after one quarter but Lee came storming back behind the hot hand of sophomore guard Zach Watterson to take the lead at halftime 33-26. The Owls made a run of their own in the third quarter to outscore Lee 19-10 and go into the final quarter leading 45-43. The teams battled in the fourth quarter to a near standstill, with Owsley winning the period 19-18 and hanging for a narrow 64-61 win.
Drew Noe led the Owls with 25 points. Trent Combs scored 19 points and Jake McCoy had 16. Seth Schott had 4 points. Drew Noe was high rebounder for Owsley with 8. Zach Watterson scored 32 points and had 13 rebounds for Lee to record a double-double. Owsley shot 48% for the game and Lee was at 43%. Lee won the boards 31-26.
Owsley's next game is a rematch Tuesday in Booneville with Lee County. June Buchanan visits The Palace Friday and the Hazard Bulldogs will be in town for a 3:00 PM Saturday game
