By: Deron Mays
Owsley County has not played a game in 23 days due to Covid protocols and the players and coaches were eager to get back into action. The Berea Pirates was the opponent for the evening before a sparse crowd due to Covid attendance limitations. However, the game was streamed on PRTC live through their Facebook page and also shown the following day on a delayed broadcast on PRTC channel 109. This is very helpful for those who aren't able to be at the gym for the game and is a trend I believe will become common throughout the state.
Once the game got started Owsley shook off the rust from the nearly month layoff and held an 8-6 lead after the first quarter in a slow paced game. The tempo picked up more in the second quarter as the Owls outscored the Pirates 14-12 to take a 22-18 halftime lead. The Pirates won the third quarter 19-18 and the Owls held on to a 3 point lead going into the last period. The fourth quarter saw Owsley struggle to score. Trent Combs, who had 13 points which included three treys, injured his arm when he collided with a Berea player. Both players had to leave the game, Combs with a cut arm and the Berea player with a dental injury. Drew Noe, the Owls senior guard and leading scorer, had 10 points at that point but was getting a lot of attention from the Pirate defense. To make matters worse the Owls point guard Jake McCoy has been hampered by a leg injury for over a month and was at half speed. The Pirates outscored the Owls 11-3 in the final quarter to pull away with a 48-43 victory. It was a loss for the Owls but Coach Gary Bowling was just happy to be back on the hardwood. "Covid took over three weeks from us and we just want to get back in rhythm, get some injuries healed and be ready for the postseason tournaments," stated Bowling.
Scoring for the Owls: Trent Combs 13, Seth Schott 11, Drew Noe 10, McKindrick Little 4, Jake McCoy 3 and Dylan Watts 2. Drew Noe was tops in rebounds with 8 and led in assists with 4. Owsley shot 43% from the floor and Berea was at 40%. Berea won the rebound battle 38-23. Owsley's record is now 7-4. They have upcoming games this week with Powell, Perry Central, Letcher Central and Hazard. For any fan wanting to know schedules and dates all girls/boys high school schedules, scores, etc, are on the khsaa.org website. Click on the "Scoreboard' icon and it will take you to the schedules of all Kentucky teams.
ReplyForward
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.