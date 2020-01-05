Christmas break from school has long been an opportunity for teams to play multiple games around the state in holiday invitational tournaments. Owsley County played three games in the Berea Tournament a week ago and followed that up with a tournament at Buckhorn.
In the Berea Tournament Owsley played Jackson County in the first round. They had played the Generals earlier in the month in the PRTC Classic in McKee and lost by 6 points. This time the result was a 60-50 loss. However, I don't have statistics for the game. The Owls and Generals will meet again January 27 in Booneville.
Owsley played Evangel Christian in the next game of the Berea Tournmant. They had few problems with Evangel as they cruised to a 79-46 win. Brandon Lynch led the Owls in scoring with 18 points, followed by Trent Sebastian with 14 and 11 rebounds, Austin Evans had 11, Drew Noe 9, John Gibson 8, Ethan Sebastian 6, Schott 4, Herald 3 and Watts 3. Owsley shot 54% from the floor to their opponent's 33%. Owsley outscored Evangel 28-3 in transition points.
The final day of the tournament Owsley played the Blue Hawks of Bluegrass United School. This game was a struggle with both teams swapping leads numerous times until finally Owsley was able to secure a 54-52 victory. Drew Noe led the way with 21 points and 5 rebounds. Trent Sebastian had 11 points and 7 rebounds. Also scoring were Jacob McCoy with 9, Brandon Lynch with 7, Austin Evans with 4 and 5 assists, and John Gibson with 2. Both teams shot the ball well, with Owsley shooting at 49% accuracy and the Blue Hawks at 48%.
The Owls played in the Buckhorn Christmas Tournament a few days after the Berea tourney and their first game was with a very good Betsy Layne team from the 15th region. The Floyd County school went to work in a hurry, running up a 30-14 first quarter lead behind some accurate three point shooting. They increased the lead to 54-27 at the half. The Owls dug in and never quit but it was an uphill struggle in the second half. Owsley won the second half in scoring 35-32 but couldn't overcome the big deficit from the first half as Betsy Layne won 86-62. Drew Noe was high scorer for the Owls with 23 points. He also had 8 rebounds. Trent Sebastian had 16 points and 8 rebounds.
The Owls next game in the Buckhorn Tournament will be against Jackson City and that game results will be in next week's Sentinel.
