Owls Play In Second Straight Regional Tourney; Finish 2nd In District

By: Deron Mays
Owsley County won in the first round of the 56th district tournament last week to earn a spot in the 14th regional tournament for the second consecutive year. The Owls played Lee County in the opening round. The two games during the season between the two old rivals were extremely close contests. Owsley County had won by 5 points in Beattyville and by 3 points in Booneville. This game was very similar. Every quarter was hard fought and close. Owsley won the first quarter 16-12, but Lee battled back in the second quarter and owned a 34-32 halftime lead. The game continued the same way with back and forth swings into the fourth quarter. Lee County had a 1 point lead with 11 seconds left in the game when Owsley's Drew Noe was fouled on a drive to the basket. He converted both free throws to put his team up by 1 point at 66-65. Lee County inbounded the ball but on their way down court to get a final game winning shot they lost the ball out of bounds. Owsley's Drew Noe was fouled again on the inbound play and he calmly sank two free throws and the Owls survived a heartstopping 68-65 win.
Owsley shot 33 % for the game and Lee was at 45%. The Owls made 27 of 34 free throws. Owsley won the rebound battle 45-30. Trent Combs was high scorer for Owsley with 24 points. Drew Noe scored 19 points and 13 rebounds for a double double. Seth Schott scored 8 points, Jake McCoy had 7, McKindrick Little 7 and Anthony Burns 3. Zach Watterson led Lee with 30 points.
Owsley played Estill County in the championship game. Estill had easily disposed of Powell County in their first round game. The Engineers were undefeated in district play and owned a 14-4 record, so Owsley knew it was an uphill battle. Estill got off to a quick start scoring 10 unanswered points to take a 10-0 lead. Owsley finally got on the board with a short jumper by Drew Noe and was able to outscore Estill in the second quarter by 10-8. However, they trailed the Engineers at the half by 18-10. Owsley also won the third quarter by a score of 12-10 to creep back within 6 points at 28-22 heading into the last quarter. But everything came unraveled after that and Estill went on a scoring spurt to win the quarter 23-11 and pull away for a 51-33 victory and the district title.
The most telling of the statistics was the points in the paint where Estill doubled Owsley's 14 points with 28 of their own. The Engineers also won the boards 31-23.
Owsley was led in scoring by Drew Noe with 11 points and 8 rebounds. Trent Combs scored 8 points, Seth Schott 8 and Jake McCoy 6. Landon Napier led Estill with 17 points. Noe, Combs and McCoy made the All Tournament team for Owsley.
Owsley played Wolfe County in the first round of the regional tournament at Breathitt County Saturday and lost 74-46. I don't have any statistics or individual scores for that game at this time. Drew Noe, who recently surpassed the 1500 points scored for his career, was named to the All Tournament team.
