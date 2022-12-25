Owsley County played three games last week, beginning with Wolfe County Monday in Booneville.
The first quarter was not favorable to the Owls as Wolfe broke out of the gate with 17-5 lead. Owsley regained their composure in the second quarter and hustled their way to a 19-11 advantage in the period to make the score at halftime Wolfe 28 Owsley 24. The Owls kept up the charge in the third period, outscoring Wolfe 23-19 to knot the game at 47-47 to begin the last quarter of play. The Owls were still tied with the Wolves with a little more than 2 minutes left in the game when Wolfe connected on back to back treys that broke open the game and allowed them to pull away for a 69-63 victory.
Seth Schott played an amazing game for the Owls with his hustle, pull up jumpers and drives for baskets. He finished the game with 25 points on 9/16 shooting and 6/9 free throws. Wesley Cope played a good games as well with 14 points. Andrew Terry had 12 points. Schott, Cope and Terry each had 4 rebounds. Mason Smith finished with 8 points. Dylan Gay scored 4. Sawyer Thompson led Wolfe with 25 points and 7 rebounds.
Both teams shot well for the game with Owsley at 44% and Wolfe at 40%. Owsley was 11/16 in free throws and Wolfe was 16/21. The taller Wolves won the rebound battle 43-32.
Owsley traveled to Hazard Wednesday to play the Bulldogs, one of the top rated teams in the region. Owsley was without the services of starting guard/forward Wes Cope. His 15 point scoring average and 3 point shooting was definitely missed. He was replaced in the lineup by freshman guard Dylan Gay.
Hazard led at halftime 41-28, but really turned up the heat in the third quarter, outscoring the Owls 24-7 in the period to take a commanding lead. The Owls won the last quarter 20-13 and the final score was Hazard 78 Owsley 55.
The Owls’ Seth Schott had another big performance, scoring 32 points on 13/19 FG shooting, which included three treys. Owsley’s eighth grader Andrew Terry finished with 11 points and 5 rebounds. Dylan Gay scored 5 points, Chase Pryse had 4 and led in rebounds with 6, and Mason Smith scored 3.
Hazard placed four players in double figures led by Evan Eversole’s 16.
The third game of the week was Friday’s Homecoming matchup with neighbor and district rival Lee County. A great crowd showed up for the games, which were part of a double header with the girls and the Homecoming ceremony between the games. The boys played first.
Owsley jumped out to a good start and connected on a variety of shots in the first quarter, particularly Mason Smith (who hit several 3’s) and Seth Schott and Andrew Terry who were making baskets off drives and pull ups. The Owls forced the Bobcats into several turnovers and got some conversions points to lead after one quarter 19-8. Lee County came roaring back in the second period behind their guard duo of Zach Watterson and Trenton Combs. They won the quarter 15-6. The Owls led 25-23 at the half. Both teams battled throughout the third with neither gaining much ground until toward the end of the quarter when Lee was able to get a 45-42 lead.
Lee slowly increased their lead in the last quarter behind the hot 3 point shooting of Watterson and Combs. Owsley gave a valiant effort but came up short at the end, with the Bobcats prevailing in the 72-56.
Scoring for the Owls: Seth Schott 21, Andrew Terry 16, Mason Smith 9, Chase Pryse 6, Dylan Gay 4.
The Bobcats were led by Zach Watterson with 28 and Trenton Combs with 27. Bryce Angel scored 7, Kaleb Evans 6 and Dylan Noe 3.
Both teams had starters not playing due to injury or other factors. Lee’s starting center James Moore didn’t play and the Owls’ Wes Cope, one of their top scorers, was out.
Owsley made 52% of their shots for the game and Lee was at 42%. Owsley was 6/17 from behind the arc and Lee was 9/24. Owsley was 0/3 in free throws and Lee was 10/14. Lee won the battle of the boards 33-26.
The Owls next play in the Smokey Mountain Classic in Gatlinburg, Tn a few days after Christmas.
By: Deron Mays - Sports Writer
