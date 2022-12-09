Owls Win Opening Game At OBI

Owsley County jumped to a 33-22 halftime lead over Oneida Baptist Institute in Oneida and cruised to a comfortable 70-62 win Monday.
Junior Wes Cope had the hot hand in this game, finishing with 24 points which included 4/6 shooting from 3 point range. Eighth grader Andrew Terry scored 14 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. He also had 4 steals. Junior Mason Smith scored 9
points, freshman Chase Pryse scored 8 and 6 rebounds, and senior Kevin Hayton scored 7. Junior starter Seth Schott didn’t play due to an injury but should be back in few days.
Friday the Owls traveled to Jackson County for their annual PRTC Invitational Tournament and played the host Generals. Jackson County broke out to a 12 point first quarter lead but the Owls regrouped to win the second quarter by 13-10. Jackson County controlled the third quarter 22-11. The Owls won the last quarter 19-18 but the Generals marched on for the final score of Generals 74 Owls 55.
The Owls shot 38% for the game and the Generals were at 40%. Both teams made 8 treys. The Owls did well in holding their turnovers to a minimum, making only 8 for the game. The bigger Generals won the rebound battle handily, 51- 32.
Owsley was led in scoring by Wes Cope who had 22 points, with four 3 pointersand 5 rebounds. Andrew Terry scored 17 and had 6 rebounds. Mason Smith totaled 7 points, Dylan Gay 6, Chase Pryse 2, and Kevin Hayton 1.
Owsley County’s next game is at home Tuesday against Pineville from the 13th region.
By Deron Mays - Sports Writer
