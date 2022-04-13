Owlsey County Sheriff's Depart Has a Four-Legged Member by the Name of “Gunner”

By: Lisa Robinson - Editor
The Owsley County Sheriff's Department has a four-legged member. His name is Gunner (right) and he is a Black Lab. He came from the Southern Ohio Police Academy in November 2019.
Former Deputy Derrek Lawson worked with him until he left the department. Sheriff Lynch worked with Gunner for a bit and then Deputy Eddie Dunahoo came to the Owsley County Sheriff's Department and ask to work with Gunner.
Deputy Dunahoo had been trained at the Mid Michigan Canine School. This training lasts for 4 weeks and consists of long days. He stated that some of the dogs are trained
with English commands and some are trained with German. Deputy Dunahoo said that Gunner was trained with German commands. He had to learn the German commands, as well. He worked with K9 Sara at the Beattyville Police Department before coming to Owsley County.
Gunner lives with Deputy Dunahoo. The deputy stated that Gunner is always full of energy. He loves playing and he has a favorite ball that he wants to play with. The ball is the one that he was trained with. He said that it is very hard to get Gunner to sit still for very long. But he will do almost anything for “his ball.”
Gunner is a vital part of the sheriff's department. He is a huge help when tracking or when sniffing out drugs. He is trained to notice ground disturbance and can track human scent. He can track things that we as humans can't because his sense of smell is so much better than ours. Gunner has been involved in many tracking and has gotten a lot of drugs off the streets in narcotic searches.
Now, Deputy Dunahoo said that he would like to be able to get Gunner in the schools this year and he is working on that.
The deputy explained that they have received a Heat Alarm System (HAS) for the vehicle as well as a crate from K9 United. Now they need to find someone that can install the HAS because it is expensive to do. This system can alert the handler if he is away from the vehicle and it gets too hot inside the vehicle. It will roll the windows down so the dog will be able to get some air. Deputy Dunahoo said that they are hoping to get this installed soon.
