OWSLEY ASSISTED LIVING

From Our House to Yours….

 

Greetings from the “hill.” Everyone be safe!

 

Weekly Recipe:

QUICK PUMPKIN BREAD

1 (16 oz) pkg pound cake mix

1 cup canned pumpkin

2 eggs

1/3 cup milk

1 tsp allspice

With mixer, beat all ingredients and blend well. Pour into greased, floured 9X5 

loaf pan.

Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour.  Use toothpick to check to make sure bread is done.

Cool and turn on to cooling rack.

 

Always check on your neighbor.

 

Mary :)

Recommended for you