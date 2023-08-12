OWSLEY ASSISTED LIVING
From Our House to Yours….
Greetings from the “hill.” Everyone be safe!
Weekly Recipe:
QUICK PUMPKIN BREAD
1 (16 oz) pkg pound cake mix
1 cup canned pumpkin
2 eggs
1/3 cup milk
1 tsp allspice
With mixer, beat all ingredients and blend well. Pour into greased, floured 9X5
loaf pan.
Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour. Use toothpick to check to make sure bread is done.
Cool and turn on to cooling rack.
Always check on your neighbor.
Mary :)
