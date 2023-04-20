Hope everyone is safe and well.
Weekly Recipe:
HAM and EGG QUICHE
6-8 slices bread, torn fine
1 small pkg shredded cheddar cheese
4-6 slices ham, cubed
4 eggs
1 cup milk
1 stick margarine, melted
½ tsp each salt and pepper
*Line a 9X13 greased pan with torn bread. Sprinkle cheese over bread. Arrange ham cubes over cheese. Mix together eggs, milk, salt and pepper and pour over ham. Drizzle margarine over all. Cover and bake with a pan of water on shelf below casserole to prevent from burning. Bake at 400 degrees for 45 to 60 minutes. Remove foil that last 10 minutes to brown.
ALWAYS WEAR A SMILE!...
Mary :)
