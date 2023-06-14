OWSLEY ASSISTED LIVING From Our House to Yours….

May your upcoming week be filled with sunshine and laughter.

 

Weekly Recipe:

BROCCOLI CASSEROLE

2 –10 oz packages chopped frozen broccoli

1 cup chopped onion

1-8 oz package shredded cheese

1 cup mayonnaise

1 can mushroom soup

2 eggs

In medium saucepan, cook broccoli and onion until tender. Drain.

In large bowl, add remaining ingredients. Add broccoli and onion.

Mix well. Put in a 13x9 baking dish.

Bake at 350

 

Be kind to everyone!

 

Mary :)

Recommended for you