OWSLEY ASSISTED LIVING From Our House to Yours….

May your upcoming week be filled with sunshine and laughter.
Weekly Recipe:
BROCCOLI CASSEROLE
2 –10 oz packages chopped frozen broccoli
1 cup chopped onion
1-8 oz package shredded cheese
1 cup mayonnaise
1 can mushroom soup
2 eggs
In medium saucepan, cook broccoli and onion until tender. Drain.
In large bowl, add remaining ingredients. Add broccoli and onion.
Mix well. Put in a 13x9 baking dish.
Bake at 350
Be kind to everyone!
Mary :)
