Here’s hoping everyone is doing well. Please be in prayer for one of our residents, Terissa Cassady, who recently had surgery. She is now home and recovering.

 

Weekly Recipe:

Zucchini and Squash Casserole

4 cups zucchini or squash; sliced thin

 

1 cup thinly sliced onion

3 tbsp butter

3 tbsp flour

1 cup milk

Salt and pepper

¾ cup shredded cheddar cheese

Bread crumbs

*Blanch zucchini and/or squash and onion until tender; drain and set aside.

*In saucepan, add butter and flour; stir well.

*Add milk all at once. Stir until this is a thick sauce.

*Add salt and pepper. 

*Mix sauce and zucchini/squash slices.

*Top with ¾ cup cheddar cheese. Top cheese with bread crumbs.

*Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

 

ALWAYS ENCOURAGE!

 

 

Mary :)

