Here’s hoping everyone is doing well. Please be in prayer for one of our residents, Terissa Cassady, who recently had surgery. She is now home and recovering.
Weekly Recipe:
Zucchini and Squash Casserole
4 cups zucchini or squash; sliced thin
1 cup thinly sliced onion
3 tbsp butter
3 tbsp flour
1 cup milk
Salt and pepper
¾ cup shredded cheddar cheese
Bread crumbs
*Blanch zucchini and/or squash and onion until tender; drain and set aside.
*In saucepan, add butter and flour; stir well.
*Add milk all at once. Stir until this is a thick sauce.
*Add salt and pepper.
*Mix sauce and zucchini/squash slices.
*Top with ¾ cup cheddar cheese. Top cheese with bread crumbs.
*Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
ALWAYS ENCOURAGE!
Mary :)
