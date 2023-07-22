Everyone enjoy the sunshine....

 

Weekly Recipe:

Cheesy Potatoes

2-lb frozen hashbrowns

½ small onion, chopped

1-8 oz cream of mushroom soup

2 cups cornflakes or potato chips

1-pint sour cream

½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

 

Melt margarine; sauté onions. Add hash browns; Cook until hash browns are thawed. In separate bowl, mix soup, cheese, and sour cream; mix in with potato mixture. Spread mixture in buttered 13x9 inch pan; top with cornflakes or potato chips (drizzle margarine or top with cheese). Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

 

Be a good neighbor......

 

Mary :) 

Recommended for you