Everyone enjoy the sunshine....
Weekly Recipe:
Cheesy Potatoes
2-lb frozen hashbrowns
½ small onion, chopped
1-8 oz cream of mushroom soup
2 cups cornflakes or potato chips
1-pint sour cream
½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
Melt margarine; sauté onions. Add hash browns; Cook until hash browns are thawed. In separate bowl, mix soup, cheese, and sour cream; mix in with potato mixture. Spread mixture in buttered 13x9 inch pan; top with cornflakes or potato chips (drizzle margarine or top with cheese). Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
Be a good neighbor......
Mary :)
