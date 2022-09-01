Hello from everyone on the hill. Good health, prosperity, and blessed days ahead 

for everyone.

 

Weekly Recipe:

3-Ingredient Crockpot Barbecue Wings

12 – 16 chicken wings, do not thaw

1 can Coke

1 cup barbecue sauce (Sweet Baby Ray’s)

Turn crockpot on Low.

Pour can of Coke into crockpot.

Place all of the chicken wings into the Coke.

Cook on low for 3-4 hours.

Remove wings from crockpot onto a baking pan covered with foil.

 

Greatness is a journey that begins with the impossible and turns into the unforgettable....

Mary :)

