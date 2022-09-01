Hello from everyone on the hill. Good health, prosperity, and blessed days ahead
for everyone.
Weekly Recipe:
3-Ingredient Crockpot Barbecue Wings
12 – 16 chicken wings, do not thaw
1 can Coke
1 cup barbecue sauce (Sweet Baby Ray’s)
Turn crockpot on Low.
Pour can of Coke into crockpot.
Place all of the chicken wings into the Coke.
Cook on low for 3-4 hours.
Remove wings from crockpot onto a baking pan covered with foil.
Greatness is a journey that begins with the impossible and turns into the unforgettable....
Mary :)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.