This week be sure and be a good neighbor.

 

Weekly Recipe:

CREAMY FRUIT SALAD

1 (16 oz) can chunky mixed fruit, drained

2 medium bananas, sliced

1 cup sliced, fresh strawberries

½ cup lemon yogurt (or any fruit flavor yogurt)

½ cup frozen whipped topping, thawed

*In medium bowl, combine fruit, bananas, and strawberries. 

In small bowl, combine yogurt and whipped topping.

Pour over fruit mixture.

Mix gently to combine.

8 (½ servings)

 

Make someone’s day. Give them a smile....

Mary :)

