This week be sure and be a good neighbor.
Weekly Recipe:
CREAMY FRUIT SALAD
1 (16 oz) can chunky mixed fruit, drained
2 medium bananas, sliced
1 cup sliced, fresh strawberries
½ cup lemon yogurt (or any fruit flavor yogurt)
½ cup frozen whipped topping, thawed
*In medium bowl, combine fruit, bananas, and strawberries.
In small bowl, combine yogurt and whipped topping.
Pour over fruit mixture.
Mix gently to combine.
8 (½ servings)
Make someone’s day. Give them a smile....
Mary :)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.