OWSLEY ASSISTED LIVING From Our House to Yours….

Weekly Recipe:
EASY TACO SALAD
1 lb ground beef
1 medium onion, chopped
1 pkg taco meat seasoning
1-15 oz can red beans, rinsed
1 medium tomato, chopped
2 cups grated cheese
Tortilla chips or corn chips, crushed
*Brown the ground beef and onion. Add the taco seasoning. Mix together with remaining ingredients in a large bowl, serve immediately.
Add salsa or dressing for topping.
