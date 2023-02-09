Hello Everyone! Hope everyone is ready for the constant changing weather. Stay safe and healthy.

 

Weekly Recipe:

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

1-8 oz cream cheese

1 cup creamy peanut butter

1 small cool whip

1 cup sugar

Chocolate chips

*Microwave first 3 ingredients about 5 seconds.

Add cool whip.

Fold together above ingredients.

Place in graham cracker crust. Spread evenly.

Place chocolate chips on top, sprinkling for decoration.

Place in refrigerator for 1 – 2 hours or overnight.

 

Whoever is happy will make others happy too!

Mary :)

