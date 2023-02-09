Hello Everyone! Hope everyone is ready for the constant changing weather. Stay safe and healthy.
Weekly Recipe:
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
1-8 oz cream cheese
1 cup creamy peanut butter
1 small cool whip
1 cup sugar
Chocolate chips
*Microwave first 3 ingredients about 5 seconds.
Add cool whip.
Fold together above ingredients.
Place in graham cracker crust. Spread evenly.
Place chocolate chips on top, sprinkling for decoration.
Place in refrigerator for 1 – 2 hours or overnight.
Whoever is happy will make others happy too!
Mary :)
