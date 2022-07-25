May the upcoming week bring love, health, and friendship.
Weekly Recipe:
Turkey Vegetable Wrap
Flour tortillas
Shredded carrots
Yellow squash
Zucchini
Broccoli
Cauliflower
Onions
1 Tbs. fat-free Ranch dressing
Slice turkey
Simply spread Ranch dressing on tortilla. Thinly layer with turkey and sprinkle with vegetables. Turn in two sides to close the ends and roll tortilla tightly, similar to an egg roll. Cut in half. Place toothpicks in each half for decoration.
Take time everyday to smile.....
Mary :)
