 May the upcoming week bring love, health, and friendship. 

 Weekly Recipe: 

Turkey Vegetable Wrap 

 Flour tortillas 

 Shredded carrots 

 Yellow squash 

 Zucchini 

 Broccoli 

 Cauliflower 

 Onions 

 1 Tbs. fat-free Ranch dressing 

 Slice turkey 

 Simply spread Ranch dressing on tortilla. Thinly layer with turkey and sprinkle with vegetables. Turn in two sides to close the ends and roll tortilla tightly, similar to an egg roll. Cut in half. Place toothpicks in each half for decoration. 

 Take time everyday to smile..... 

 Mary :) 

