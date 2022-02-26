OWSLEY ASSISTED LIVING including Cream Cheese Sausage Ball Recipe

Some of our residents have been in the hospital and thankfully are being released shortly: Dennis Gabbard, Annabelle Bowling, and Robin Huff. Our continued prayers are with them.

 

Weekly Recipe:

Cream Cheese Sausage Balls

1 1lb. sausage, uncooked

1 ¼ cups Bisquick

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

4 oz. cheddar cheese, shredded

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Mix all ingredients until well combined. Roll into 1-inch balls. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until brown.

 

May your week be filled with happiness and good health.

 

Mary :)

