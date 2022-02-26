Some of our residents have been in the hospital and thankfully are being released shortly: Dennis Gabbard, Annabelle Bowling, and Robin Huff. Our continued prayers are with them.
Weekly Recipe:
Cream Cheese Sausage Balls
1 1lb. sausage, uncooked
1 ¼ cups Bisquick
8 oz. cream cheese, softened
4 oz. cheddar cheese, shredded
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Mix all ingredients until well combined. Roll into 1-inch balls. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until brown.
May your week be filled with happiness and good health.
Mary :)
