The snow has arrived! Stay safe and warm inside looking out your window to enjoy the majestic scenery.
Our hearts have been saddened recently by sickness and the loss of several of our residents. Always keep your loved ones close and check on them regularly.
Weekly recipe:
Chicken Stuffing Casserole
Boneless chicken breasts
Stuffing mix
Cream of mushroom soup
Sour cream
Salt and pepper
*Stir together stuffing mix and hot water until moistened.
*Blend together cream of mushroom soup and sour cream in a medium sized bowl.
*Spread soup and sour cream mixture on top of chicken breasts.
*Sprinkle stuffing mix on top of chicken breasts and bake for 25 to 30 minutes.
Always have a smile!
Mary :)
